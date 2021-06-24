Cancel
Pelican Brewing Company introduces Pelican Pilsner

By Covid-19
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePelican Brewing Company takes on the classic and elegant Pilsner style, with the release of Pelican Pilsner. Staying true to their commitment to brewing every beer with purpose and precision, the Pelican team set out to make a lean, dry, crisp and refreshing Pilsner reminiscent of those found in Northern Germany. As a result, this beer bears both classic elegance and balance of aromatic hops and toasty, bready malts that interplay to create the perfect palate pleaser for all beer lovers. Find the brewing team’s favorite beer now available in 12 oz. six-packs, select Pelican Mixed 12-packs, and on draft at Pelican’s three coastal brewpubs and local watering holes.

