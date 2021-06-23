Cancel
Health Services

A Note of Optimism on the Electronic Health Record

By Fred N. Pelzman, MD
MedPage Today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new interns are here, the new interns are here!. With a week of global residency orientation under their belts, and an entire morning of orientation at our practice on the nuts and bolts of seeing patients in the outpatient world, the first group of our new class of interns has started on their ambulatory rotations. Everybody seems really enthusiastic and excited to be here, ready to take on healthcare and all the challenges that come with it as we fight the good fight to take care of our patients.

ehrintelligence.com

eBook: 4 Reasons for Employee Health Departments to Choose Electronic Records Over Paper and Manual Processes

Employee Health departments have many responsibilities and work duties to fulfill when protecting the health of their own professional staff. Making sure that health workers are safe and compliant in order to provide patient care is fundamentally important. But keeping track of ongoing immunizations and routine testing can be cumbersome when relying on filling out endless paperwork.
Healthaappublications.org

Integrating Web Services/Applications to Improve Pediatric Functionalities in Electronic Health Records

The past decade has seen a substantial increase in the use of electronic health records (EHRs) by health care providers caring for children. However, gaps in pediatric-specific functionalities continue to exist in some EHR systems, including population-specific growth curves, immunization clinical decision support, weight-based medication dosing with rounding, calculation of pediatric hypertension percentiles, age-specific developmental assessment, newborn bilirubin nomograms, anticipatory guidance reminders, and other functionalities described elsewhere. Implementing pediatric functionalities into EHRs is critical to the provision of safe pediatric care. As an alternative to direct implementation in EHRs, EHR vendor agnostic Web applications, Web services, and application programming interfaces offer an opportunity to provide pediatric functionalities and eliminate the need for each vendor to develop these functionalities. Successful implementation of Web services and related technologies requires responsible attention from both EHR vendors and developers of Web services, Web applications, and application programming interfaces to the use of data terminology standards, adherence to privacy and security requirements, rigorous testing, change management processes, and robust system support and maintenance. Education of health care providers about opportunities to improve pediatric functionalities in EHRs by using these services can facilitate discussions in EHR user groups in which vendors can be lobbied to implement them. This policy statement emphasizes the need to address pediatric-specific functionalities in EHRs by providing insight and recommendations into the development, maintenance, integration, and support of these novel solutions.
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

ECRMC collaborates with tech leader to offer electronic medical records system

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) announced its collaboration with health technology leader Cerner Corporation at a press conference Thursday, June 1, and the ECRMC Community Education Center at the Imperial Valley Mall. According to ECRMC CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward, Cerner provides integration across hospital inpatient management...
Healtharxiv.org

Hi-BEHRT: Hierarchical Transformer-based model for accurate prediction of clinical events using multimodal longitudinal electronic health records

Yikuan Li, Mohammad Mamouei, Gholamreza Salimi-Khorshidi, Shishir Rao, Abdelaali Hassaine, Dexter Canoy, Thomas Lukasiewicz, Kazem Rahimi. Electronic health records represent a holistic overview of patients' trajectories. Their increasing availability has fueled new hopes to leverage them and develop accurate risk prediction models for a wide range of diseases. Given the complex interrelationships of medical records and patient outcomes, deep learning models have shown clear merits in achieving this goal. However, a key limitation of these models remains their capacity in processing long sequences. Capturing the whole history of medical encounters is expected to lead to more accurate predictions, but the inclusion of records collected for decades and from multiple resources can inevitably exceed the receptive field of the existing deep learning architectures. This can result in missing crucial, long-term dependencies. To address this gap, we present Hi-BEHRT, a hierarchical Transformer-based model that can significantly expand the receptive field of Transformers and extract associations from much longer sequences. Using a multimodal large-scale linked longitudinal electronic health records, the Hi-BEHRT exceeds the state-of-the-art BEHRT 1% to 5% for area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC) curve and 3% to 6% for area under the precision recall (AUPRC) curve on average, and 3% to 6% (AUROC) and 3% to 11% (AUPRC) for patients with long medical history for 5-year heart failure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and stroke risk prediction. Additionally, because pretraining for hierarchical Transformer is not well-established, we provide an effective end-to-end contrastive pre-training strategy for Hi-BEHRT using EHR, improving its transferability on predicting clinical events with relatively small training dataset.
Leesburg, FLmynews13.com

UF Health restores records system a month after "cybersecurity event"

LEESBURG, Fla. — The operator of hospital facilities in Leesburg and The Villages has restored its electronic medical records system, nearly a month after a "cybersecurity event" forced it to disconnect the network from servers and turn to paper documentation. What You Need To Know. A UF Health hospital system...
Healthwellbeingmagazine.com

Why Recovery Is The Key To Optimal Health And Peak Performance

When was the last time you felt truly rested, refreshed, and ready to take on the day?. Job demands are higher than ever, and with increased work speed, job insecurity, and complex, fast-changing work environments, stress is on the rise. Gallup found that 2020 was officially the most stressful year...
Health Servicesajmc.com

CMS Targets Health Care Disparities in ESRD Rulemaking for 2022

The proposed changes to the payment model for end stage renal disease (ESRD) would make it the first payment model under the CMS Innovation Center to directly address health equity by incentivizing increased rates of home dialysis and kidney transplants. CMS Thursday released a proposed payment rule that takes multiple...
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Kenny: Life’s simple 7 to help achieve optimal heart health

Sadly, we are seeing deaths from heart disease and stroke on the rise. The good news is that heart disease and stroke can be prevented 80% of the time by making healthy choices. The American Heart Association has defined optimal cardiovascular health based on seven risk factors — Life’s Simple...
Technologyaithority.com

Apixio Announces InfoStream™ – An Interoperability Platform That Provides Flexible Acquisition Options For Electronic Health Records, Patient Charts, And Other Digital Healthcare Data

Efficient, Automated Access To Major EHRs To Speed Time To Insights. Apixio, the AI healthcare analytics company, announced expanded capabilities to its InfoStream™ healthcare data interoperability platform using FHIR®, EHR proprietary APIs, HL7, and other standards to automate the retrieval and extraction of EHR data and surface Apixio AI-powered insights back at the point-of-care.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Is your health provider vaccinated?

DEAR DR. ROACH: At a recent appointment I discovered that my nurse practitioner (about 45 years old) doesn't plan to get a COVID vaccination as he says it's unsafe and that all of us (vaccinated ones) are just guinea pigs. I tried to argue, but he was the one holding the needle!
Tuscaloosa County, ALPosted by
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Department of Public Health Notes Tuscaloosa County at ‘Very HIgh Risk’ for COVID-19 Infections

Tuscaloosa County is among 21 counties that the Alabama Department of Public Health has placed under a 'Very High Risk' for the transmission of the novel Coronavirus. The health agency's latest data shows 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 14 weeks within Tuscaloosa County. Although the number may be small, the positive confirmation trend is enough to place the county under a Very High Risk according to the ADPH's revised metric.
Health ServicesNewswise

American Journal of Medical Quality supplement explores innovative solutions to health care quality and performance improvement

Newswise — July 2, 2021 - For health care organizations looking to improve performance and patient experiences, implementing data-driven solutions can be effective when focusing on addressing health equity and reducing patient length of stay. These topics are explored in selected member-submitted abstracts from the 2020 Vizient® Connections Education Summit that appear in a special supplement to the July/August 2021 issue of the American Journal of Medical Quality, the official journal of the American College of Medical Quality (ACMQ).
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

The potential role of Probiotics in optimizing Metabolic Health

Recent research has indicated that the gut microbiota plays an important role in managing metabolic health. Disturbance of gut microbiota by a typical western lifestyle leads to changes in serum lipopolysaccharides, shortchain fatty acids and bile acid, resulting in systemic low-grade inflammation and insulin resistance. Given the role of the...
Fitnessdrhyman.com

How to Personalize Your Diet to Reduce Inflammation and Optimize Your Health

When you look into just about every health problem that we face in the world today—anxiety, depression, fatigue, digestive problems, hormone imbalances, diabetes, heart disease, or autoimmune conditions—they are all inflammatory in nature or have an inflammatory component. But inflammation starts brewing in the body long before these diseases become noticeable, not to mention diagnosable. By the time a health problem is advanced enough to be officially diagnosed, inflammation has typically already caused significant damage to the body.
Volusia County, FLhometownnewsvolusia.com

Health Notes, June 25, 2021

An education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people caring for someone with Alzheimer's or a related dementia meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Aberdeen, 50Allwood Green Blvd., Ormond Beach. Masks are required. For more information, call (386) 847-2322.