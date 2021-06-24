West End Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Following Federal Investigation
A West End man will spend 19 years in prison for collecting child pornography and sending sexually explicit messages to young boys on Instagram. Gene Legrand Hickman Jr., 63, was sentenced to 228 months on Tuesday, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina. He was arrested after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple tips from Facebook, the company that owns Instagram, in early 2018.www.thepilot.com