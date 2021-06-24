Hints from Heloise, Stop, drop and roll

Bottom Line This sturdy stainless steel and glass model by Hunnibi offers a “no-mess” pour spout on the bottom; its stand can also be filled with hot water on cold days, making honey easier to pour. For about $20, the Norpro Glass Honey Dispenser features almost the same design as the Hunnibi — however, it does have an alloy top instead of stainless steel and some users complain about uneven pouring. If you’d rather drizzle honey than pour it, Hunnibi’s honey jar is the perfect option. Made from glass and easily cleanable, it also closes completely when not in use, keeping honey fresh indefinitely. You’ve seen them in plenty of commercial establishments and for good reason — the Winco is easy to fill, clean, and use, even by younger members of the family. This gorgeous crystal beehive by Studio Silversmith is a perfect gift for honey lovers looking for an elegant addition to their dining table or countertop.