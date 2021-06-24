Letter: Thank you local businesses

Dear Editor: It really is fun to shop locally. Our washing machine went out of order. What are we to do? The key is to shop locally and we found a great buy at Roby's discount store. Affordable, great customer service from the young man that had a parrot on his shoulder as he answered our questions . Great knowledge and super positive attitude. We did not know how technology had changed over the last fifteen years. This machine is so quiet, and it even smells good.. A great experience at a great place to buy from a customer service oriented employee. Thank you Roby's.