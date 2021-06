US set for ‘disappointment’ because it seeks North Korea talks’ restart, Kim Jong-un’s sister says. Kim Jong-un’s highly effective sister has dismissed prospects of North Korea returning to dialogue with out preconditions, saying that US expectations for the early resumption of talks would “plunge them right into a better disappointment”.Kim Yo-jong made the feedback on Tuesday, after US Nationwide Safety Adviser Jake Sullivan had described her brother’s latest assertion that North Korea can be prepared for each dialogue and confrontation – however extra for confrontation – as “fascinating indicators”.“A Korean…