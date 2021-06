Whether you think Sour is the best album you’ve heard in forever, think it’s abominable anyone over the age of 20 even has an opinion on Sour, or think absolutely nothing at all, just letting the cool breeze of pop music blow across your totally smooth, chicken cutlet of a brain, it’s hard to deny 2021 has been Olivia Rodrigo’s year. Oh, not because everyone loved her first studio album, but because she has finally graduated high school. Yes, we know, we know. Just sit down in your rocking chair, brush your incredibly long, white beard, and let that feeling of oldness wash right over you.