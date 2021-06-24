Cancel
Padres cap three-game sweep of Dodgers

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Trent Grisham drew a tiebreaking, bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. San Diego earned its seventh straight overall. Los Angeles entered the series with six wins in its past seven games.

