MLB roundup: Nationals rally in 9th for wild win

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Starlin Castro went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth to propel the Washington Nationals to a wild 13-12 comeback win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. The Nationals erased three deficits overall, including five-run and four-run Phillies leads, on...

MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/26

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB roundup: Schwarber goes deep again for Nats in 3-2 win over Pirates

Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs for the Washington Nationals in their 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night in Washington. Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four games.
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

MLB roundup: Indians extend Orioles' road woes, win 4-3

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles’ road losing streak to 16 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night, June 14. Ramírez drove in a run off Dean Kremer...
MLBwincountry.com

MLB roundup: Walk-off win caps Cards’ sweep of Marlins

Yadier Molina delivered a walk-off single as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Miami Marlins 1-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. The Cardinals are 6-0 against the Marlins this season, having allowed just six runs. Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo threw seven scoreless innings while yielding six...
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

MLB roundup: DeGrom pulled early, Mets bullpen finishes 6-3 win over Cubs

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, June 16.
MLBohionewstime.com

Reds rally in 9th place, but Padres records Cincinnati wins in a row

The first sold-out crowd at Petco Park since 2019 was treated with a moving solo home run by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the 6th inning and a 2-run shot that won the game in Victor Caratini in the 9th inning. Meanwhile, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer also welcomed the Padres home. The Padres recovered from Mark Melancon’s blow-save in Cincinnati’s 4-run 9 on Thursday night, winning a 6-4 thriller against the Reds. “For many reasons, I felt more than a win,” said manager Jayce Tingler when the fireworks went out at the downtown stadium to put the cappers on what was called the “Opening Day of San Diego.” Hosmer hit a two-run home run in Thailand the night Padres, who played off after a 13-year drought last year, celebrated the stadium’s return to full operation following a state reopening plan. Effective on Tuesday. However, the Padres had to work for this after the Reds scored four runs in nine innings against Melancon. This includes a go-ahead two-run home run by rookie Jonathan India. Out. Amir Garrett (0-2) came in and allowed Jake Cronenworth’s single and Caratini to shoot into the left field. Hosmer was his sixth home run and Caratini was his fifth home run. “It was the first time that Melancon really gave up something without an inherited runner, so he was able to welcome him after welcoming us many times throughout the year. “Tingler said. “It feels more than just a normal win.” Padres won his second win in nine games. They completed a 1-5 trip to New York and Colorado, including a three-game sweep by the Rocky Mountains, and Tingler described it as “just terrible.” The Reds recorded six consecutive victories. Padres led 2-0 after Tatis and Machado made Wade Miley home. Melancon is one step away from the big league’s 20th save, with Red Hot Reds Joey Votto starting the Reds rally with a lead-off single, doubling Tucker Barnhart. Kyle Farmer had an RBI ground out before pinch hitter Tyler Stephenson tied it with a two-out single. -2 Lead and calm the crowd. This is the 6th time. Pierce Johnson (2-2) has won. Miley, who threw his first career no-hitter in Cleveland on May 7, frustrated the struggling Padres until Tatis drove high. -The arc shot that just cleared the left center wall with San Diego’s first hit was 2 outs in the 6th inning. Star Shortstop dropped the bat and started the trot after enthusiastic about 40,362 spectators. It was the 22nd time for Tatis. , Concludes his career high set as a rookie in 2019 and matches Vladimir Guerrero Jr. For the lead of Major League Baseball. Tatis was limited to 84 games as a rookie due to an injury. “He wants to be the best in the game and is doing a lot of good things now. The ball explodes completely from the bat,” Tingler said. He hit a monster shot on the second deck in the center left of Miley, leading the seventh and tenth. Joe Musgrove, who threw the first no-hitter no-hitter in the history of his hometown Padres in Texas on April 9, won before Melancon’s meltdown. “This meant everything to me,” Musgrove said. “It’s been a long time since a lot of people gathered there. I swear to God that I felt like a playoff game at the beginning of the game, the nervousness and strength I had. After that first batter, I I had to slow myself down a bit. Padres treated the game like a real opening day by banging and introducing both teams before the match. Was unfolded by 275 U.S. Navy sailors before the national anthem, and there was an elevated road on the F / A-18 Hornet from the Marine Corps Air Base Miramar. Fans retired 13 straight batters as Miley retired. Definitely a little nervous. 1-5 times. Until Tatis’s home base, Miley’s only base runners allowed were a walk to Tatis the first time and to the Kronenworth the fifth time. Masgrove had seven innings. He kept the Padres to 4 singles, hit 2 and walked 3. Miley allowed 2 runs and 4 hits for more than 7 innings, hit 5 and walked 2. “It didn’t work, but baseball If you’re a fan of, it was cool, “said Miley. FLASHTHELEATERHosmer played nicely on first base and started double play in one go. After India drew a lead-off walk, Hosmer defended Jesse Winker’s chopper, stepping on it first, moving it, and throwing it at Tatis, who tagged India. … Seventh, Machado moved from third base to a shallow right on the shift, ran down Barnhart’s ball, and made a sensational off-balance-throw to win him first. Trainer’s Room Padres: Tingler said LHP Drew Pomeranz (left shoulder clash)) Throwing a bullpen, whose C Austin Nola is recovering from a sprained left knee. Pomeranz has been on the injured list since May 10th and Nora has been on the injured list since May 25th. UPNEXT RHP Reds Tony Santillan (0-0, 1.93) and Paddack RHP Chris Paddack (3-5, 4.14) will start on Friday night. In the second game of the four-game series. Santilan will make his second big league appearance. He made his debut in Colorado on Sunday, leading 3-1 with a bases loaded and two outs in fifth place. Ryan Hendrix came over and defeated Dom Núñez to finish the inning. ___ Other AP MLB: https: //apnews.com/hub/MLB and https; // twitter.com/AP_Sports (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. Allrights reserved. This material is published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission. It cannot be.) June 18, 2021 1:11:56 AM (GMT-4:00)
MLBdallassun.com

MLB roundup: Astros extend win streak to 9

Myles Straw homered and drove in two runs while starter Zack Greinke threw 7 1/3 strong innings as the visiting Houston Astros extended their winning streak to nine games with a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday. Houston now has won 13 of its last 15. This loss gave...
Lima, OHLima News

Roundup: Mariners rally to defeat Locos

CELINA — Marcus Ernst knocked in Gabriel Torres and Ethan Whitley in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Grand Lake Mariners defeated the Lima Locos 6-5 Wednesday night in Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball at Montgomery Field. Lima saw its 4-0 advantage shrink to 4-2 in the...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Astros hit four homers to win 10th straight

BALTIMORE — Jose Altuve silenced the booing fans at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, Jose Urquidy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles 13-0 Wednesday night. Yordan Alvarez, Abraham Toro and Chas McCormick...
MLBwtaw.com

MLB Lone Star Roundup

Thee Houston Astros picked up their ninth straight win Tuesday night, besting the Baltimore Orioles, 3-1. Zack Greinke allowed just one run over 7.1 innings for the ‘Stros, who will visit the O’s again Wednesday night at 6:05. Broadcast will be on Gospel 97.3 FM. _____________________. In Arlington, the Texas...
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates rally to to White Sox/Mars native Bednar earns first MLB win

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-3 last night at PNC Park. Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson was magnificent in his outing until giving up a pinch-hit three-run home run in the seventh inning that gave the White Sox a 3-2 lead, but the Bucs came right back with four-runs in the bottom of the inning for the victory.
College Sportsharrisondaily.com

Vandy scores on wild pitch in 9th, beats Stanford 6-5 at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Spencer Jones scored on Brendan Beck's wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to keep Vanderbilt alive in the College World Series with a 6-5 victory over …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...