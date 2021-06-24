Interview: Josh Ruben on Making a Horror Comedy With Bite in “Werewolves Within”

As strange as it may seem, the video game-inspired horror comedy Werewolves Within is less about a monster terrorizing a small Vermont town in the dead of winter and more about a single person defending his right to be a nice person in a place where the population seems hellbent on turning on itself. As one might expect, director Josh Ruben (the writer/director/star of Scare Me), working from a screenplay by Mishna Wolff, turns the town of Beaverfield into a microcosm of America, with its newly appointed forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson, in a much-welcome leading role) trying to keep the peace without sacrificing his goodly nature. Working side by side with postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub, probably best known as the woman from the AT&T commercials, but a gifted comic actress in her own right), the two must also unlock the mystery of a series of violent deaths in town that seem to point to the possibility that a werewolf has been set loose.