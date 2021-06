US ban on Xinjiang cotton could push China to speak in confidence to extra imports to fulfill demand. China appears more likely to permit extra cotton imports than regular this yr after a US ban on fibre from Xinjiang spurred some Western retailers to keep away from materials produced from the controversial area.Beijing could challenge one other batch of import quotas quickly to fulfill rising world demand for textiles after awarding 700,000 tonnes final month, mentioned Xu Yaguang, an analyst at Huatai Futures, after China issued simply 400,000 tonnes of quotas in 2020.Washington banned entry of all merchandise utilizing cotton from…