LONG POND, Pa. — There was a few tense moments for Alex Bowman leading into the last few laps of the race but by sheer luck, he put his number 48 in victory lane. "I didn't know what to think, you know, I thought he had his be, and I kind of knew that that we're gonna run second was kind of apologizing to my guys for burning the front's off there then and all of a sudden we're, we're back in. I hate that that happened to him, but man in the NASCAR Cup Series you're gonna take wins anyway you can get them," said Alex.