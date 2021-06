June 18, 2021 — SANDY, Utah (AP) — Erik Holt and Damir Kreilach each scored on a header in second-half stoppage time, and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1. Salt Lake extended its unbeaten streak to four — with three draws. Vancouver lost for the fourth straight time. Kreilach opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a shot from outside the 18-yard box. Holt put RSL ahead 2-1 in the 92nd minute by heading home Aaron Herrera’s long throw in, and Kreilach capped it three minutes later. Kreilach has scored five times this season, with a goal or an assist in five of seven games.