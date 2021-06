BMW Motorrad set to update big GS with new liquid-cooled engine. BMW Motorrad looks set to update its flagship adventure touring motorcycle, the BMW R 1250 GS. The latest reports show pictures of the next generation motorcycle model being tested, and from its appearance the new BMW R 1300 GS is seen with current R 1250 GS motorcycles, possibly for testing. BMW side-by-side Motorrad’s full-size ADV. The test bike is heavily camouflaged and disguised, with plastic fairings covering the nose cone, fuel tank, and side panels. What we can see is the general silhouette and shape of the new bike.