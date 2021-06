Combine an all-around good first-place team and a wildly struggling last-place team. No matter the deficit, that successful team always has a shot. And so it was Tuesday night at Oracle Park, where the Giants, down by seven in the early innings and still trailing by three in the eighth, got a series of excellent plate appearancess, starting with Brandon Belt’s double and culminating in Curt Casali’s pinch-hit walk to load the bases. That set up the night’s coup de grace, a two-out grand slam by Mike Yastrzemski into McCovey Cove that catapulted San Francisco to a 9-8 victory over the Diamondbacks.