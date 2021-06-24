Courrèges Spring 2022 Menswear Collection

It's been over a year since an emerging designer was able to put on an in-person showcase at London Fashion Week, and on June 12, the spell of isolation was finally lifted. London-based designer Reuben Selby presented his second collection at this year's London Fashion Week — after his Paris Fashion Week debut was met with immense praise — and the result was undoubtedly inspiring (there were also some pretty special guests in attendance, including Griff and Bimini Bon Boulash). The spring/summer 2022 showcase was inspired by Selby's mum's home in the Philippines, as well as the cultural melting pot that is the city of London. Titled "Clash", the genderless collection was made up of deadstock materials from The Fabric House and featured a striking green two-piece made entirely from cactus leather. We caught up with Selby to discuss the inspiration behind the showcase, his relationship with London, and what it's like to collaborate with his long-term girlfriend, Maisie Williams.