Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Courrèges Spring 2022 Menswear Collection

Posted by 
DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month the American designer posted a pic of himself in a red Courrèges mock neck sweater from Nicolas di Felice’s first drop for the French heritage brand. A few days later there was another photo in another sweater, that one in sunshine yellow. Jacobs did his own Courrèges homage in the pre-Instagram days of fall 2003.

www.designerzcentral.com
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Menswear#Trucker#Courr Ges Spring#American#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
ApparelPosted by
Pink Heart String

How to Choose Stunning Floral Swimwear in 2021

Summer indeed is the season for bringing out your swimsuits into the foreground. While it may not be the most comfortable season because of all…. Summer indeed is the season for bringing out your swimsuits into the foreground. While it may not be the most comfortable season because of all the sweat and humidity, it is surely fashionable. Summer provides the perfect opportunity to bring out your favourite Splish Splash swimsuits, sundresses, and bikinis to enjoy your time lounging and getting a beautiful tan by the poolside.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Araks Recruits Courtney Trop of Always Judging for Braided Swimwear Capsule

Araks has linked with blogger-turned-influencer Courtney Trop for a capsule collection of covetable swimwear. The founder of OG fashion blog Always Judging, Trop herself stars in the collection’s lookbook. The Daria bikini, a triangle top and high-cut bottom, is constructed with braided straps that weave together contrasting colors. The Dasha...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Beat the Summer Heat With KITH Women's New Collection

KITH Women is back with a brand new Summer 2021 collection. The 87-piece range highlights the label’s signature dusty and neutral color palette seen on an array of seasonal silhouettes. As more beaches start to reopen, update your swimwear collection with the brand’s Degrade Amara U-Neck Top and Bottom set,...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Watch the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Live

It’s Travis Scott’s (Astro)world, and we’re just living in it. The rapper is on fire lately: he was recently honored at the Parsons Benefit in New York City, his latest album Utopia is set to be released soon, he was just featured in the second issue of the Bottega Veneta zine, and he looks to be back with Kylie Jenner. On top of all that, Scott and Dior have collaborated on Dior’s latest men’s summer 2022 collection set to be unveiled on June 25.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Black Enterprise

Travis Scott Collaborates With Dior For Its Spring 2022 Men’s Collection

Travis Scott has been successful in the music game and seems to always win in most of his collaborative efforts. The 29-year-old entrepreneurial artist has partnered with designer Kim Jones to present Dior’s spring 2022 men’s collection, which is the first time the French fashion house has collaborated with a hip-hop artist. In fact, it’s the first time Dior has partnered with any musician.
Designers & Collectionsthefashionisto.com

Dior Men Partners with Sacai for Spring ’22 Capsule Collection

Dior Men artistic director Kim Jones and Sacai creative director Chitose Abe join forces for spring-summer 2022. The designers create a Dior Men x Sacai capsule collection, which brings together the best attributes of both brands. Dior’s modern, concise tailoring complements Sacai as a purveyor and trendsetter of Japanese fashion tastes.
Environmentsneakernews.com

Noah Pulls Plastics From Oceans For Spring 2021 adidas Originals Collection

Since their partnership’s first joint-effort in August 2020, Noah and adidas have made it clear that the fruits of their collaboration are intended to do good in the world. For their latest endeavor, both institutions have assisted each others’ sustainability initiatives, creating footwear and apparel partly crafted from plastics gathered from the oceans.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Ahluwalia Explores ‘70s Styling for SS22 Menswear Collection

2021 has been quite the year for London-based designer Priya Ahluwalia. From winning the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design and more recently picking up the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund, the 27-year-old now showcases her Spring/Summer 2022 collection, alongside Mulberry, with a short film entitled Parts of Me. Directed...
Apparelelmens.com

Casual Menswear Fashion Trends in 2021

Are you looking for the latest in men’s fashion but don’t know what’s in, and what’s out? Are you wondering if your beloved skinny jeans are still a thing, or if you should retire them?. If so, you’re not alone. Fashion changes from season to season, year to year, making...
Designers & Collectionsholrmagazine.com

Balenciaga Reinterprets Gucci for Spring 2022 Collection

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery; especially when it’s between two of the biggest names in high fashion. On June 6th Balenciaga unveiled its ready-to-wear spring 2022 collection “Balenciaga Clones”, designed and curated by Demma Gvasalia. However, while the collection video appears to show a runway featuring a plethora of different models amongst a diverse crowd draped in all black, the only genuine component of this video is the clothing.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Street Style From the Spring 2022 Menswear Shows in Milan

This weekend marks Milan’s fourth (and possibly—make that hopefully—final) “phygital” Fashion Week. With three shows on the men’s calendar—Etro, Dolce & Gabbana, and Giorgio Armani—the streets will be far from the bustling days of the Before Times, but we’re still expecting to see editors, models, and stylish locals out in the city. Gianluca Senese is in Milan to capture the best street style outside the shows and in between presentations, appointments, and socially-distanced cocktails; scroll through his latest coverage below, and come back for his daily updates.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Dolce & Gabbana Men's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Shines Bright

A light show and a fashion show rolled into one, Dolce & Gabbana Men's Spring/Summer 2022 collection made its debut with sparkle, shine and glamour. Streamed on their website, and coined #DGLightTherapy, the Italian fashion house led by power design-duo Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana honed in on design and craftsmanship in this campaign.
ApparelDef Pen

5 Menswear Items That Are Worth the Investment

Fashion is all about change, it’s true, but there are always exceptions that prove the rule. Classic fashion items are classics for a reason— even as trends wax and wane, these items look as stylish as they did when you first bought them. That kind of longevity is definitely worth the investment.
Designers & Collectionsmelodyinter.com

You Need to See P-Clothing’s Latest Traditional Menswear Collection

Nigerian fashion brand P-Clothing has unveiled its 2021 menswear collection tagged The Urbane Collection. The brand’s latest offering incorporates an array of textured and polished wool with bold colours, creative patterns, vibrant print fabric, beaded hats and unusual cuts into classic and wearable pieces to birth the urbane collection. According...
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Reuben Selby on His Spring 2022 London Fashion Week Collection and Working With Maisie Williams

It's been over a year since an emerging designer was able to put on an in-person showcase at London Fashion Week, and on June 12, the spell of isolation was finally lifted. London-based designer Reuben Selby presented his second collection at this year's London Fashion Week — after his Paris Fashion Week debut was met with immense praise — and the result was undoubtedly inspiring (there were also some pretty special guests in attendance, including Griff and Bimini Bon Boulash). The spring/summer 2022 showcase was inspired by Selby's mum's home in the Philippines, as well as the cultural melting pot that is the city of London. Titled "Clash", the genderless collection was made up of deadstock materials from The Fabric House and featured a striking green two-piece made entirely from cactus leather. We caught up with Selby to discuss the inspiration behind the showcase, his relationship with London, and what it's like to collaborate with his long-term girlfriend, Maisie Williams.
Designers & CollectionsVice

Isabel Marant stages a picnic in Paris for her SS22 menswear collection

There was a lot of joy to be found in Isabel Marant’s SS22 collection released yesterday evening. Preview videos that had dropped a few days ago set the tone; guys running through the streets of Paris, dressed up and ready for a picnic, with their camping chairs and umbrellas and bags and mats. A flashing gif showed pickles and ketchup and crisps. At an event to promote the new collection at the Palais Brongniart (there are still no real, huge, big deal runway shows of course) guests were given hampers, blankets, snacks and sandwiches. Nature is healing, fashion week is returning, influencers have opportunities for photo opps again.
Designers & Collectionshousetipster.com

New menswear-inspired collection released by Jimmy DeLaurentis

Jimmy DeLaurentis’ newest collection combines the best of both worlds: sexy maturity and playful whimsy. JAMES by Jimmy DeLaurentis has released their newest collection, Milan Collection. The collection was showcased at the June 5 – 9 High Point Market in North Carolina. The new collection features premium upholstery and custom...