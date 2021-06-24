Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tionesta, PA

High standards 062421

By Joseph Droddy
Clarion News
 5 days ago

Oh, the horror of being Christian! How in the world can a person claim to be Christian? Christians are the absolute bane of world societies! And the absolute worst of all Christians come out of the so-called Catholic Church! They are nothing but a bunch of perverted, child molesting, war mongering, money grubbing men who abuse their power and status!

www.theclarionnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tionesta, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Christianity
Related
ReligionPosted by
Axios

Pope Francis praises priest's work with LGBTQ Catholics

A Jesuit priest who ministers to LGBTQ Catholics tweeted a letter from Pope Francis praising his work on Sunday. Why it matters: The letter was delivered the same week the Vatican protested a proposed Italian law that would criminalize hate speech against the LGBTQ community, continuing a pattern of mixed signals from the Church.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Real Threat to American Catholicism

Should Catholics who support legal abortion receive Communion, or have they separated themselves from the body of Christ by departing from what the Church teaches? The question took on new urgency, at least for some of the country’s Catholic bishops, when Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic who has promised to protect legal abortion, was elected president. Church leaders were already alarmed by polls that seemed to show confusion among self-described Catholics about whether the Eucharist received at Mass is truly the body and blood of Christ (as Catholic doctrine holds). Now a Democratic victory threatened the progress that had been made against abortion during the term of President Donald Trump, and this after the bishops’ conference had declared abortion the most significant policy issue for Catholics—the “preeminent priority,” as José Gomez, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, put it at the conference’s meeting last November.
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Is there a standard in Christian worship?

As we look at the worship services of various denominations we do see a variety of worship practices. I have known of congregations having a contemporary (or modern) worship service and also more of a traditional worship service. The members are able to choose which type of worship services they prefer.
Religiontribuneledgernews.com

'Salvation can only come from Rome' - German Catholics face crisis

Cologne — Embattled German Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki says he does not want to resign under any circumstances, amid a controversy about whether he failed to release information about sexual abuse allegations in the Catholic Church in Germany. According to church sources, he made this clear on Friday in a...
Religionsimplycatholic.com

Can Children of Unwed Parents Be Baptized?

The Church’s Code of Canon Law states very clearly about individuals’ rights to receive the sacraments. “Sacred ministers cannot refuse the sacraments to those who ask for them at appropriate times, are properly disposed and are not prohibited by law from receiving them. Pastors of souls and the rest of the Christian faithful … have the duty to see that those who seek the sacraments are prepared to receive them by the necessary evangelization and catechetical formation” (Canon 843). Therefore, whether a child’s parent is married has little to do with presenting the child for baptism.
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Kiambu priest chases Protestant bishop from pulpit

Two bishops clashed at a funeral event attended by former Kiambu governor William Kabogo in Kiambu County on Saturday June 26. Kabogo and other leaders consoled politician Hellen Wamaitha Mwangi – former Mr CA Gatuanyaga Ward, Thika, Kiambu County – who lost her daughter, Hellen Wanjiru. The priest who was...
Religionnd.edu

More of a Heaven Here

“This has to be a scam!” I thought, staring at my screen in disbelief. Social media is not typically a place where saints are made. My own Facebook feed has become a jumble of travel photos, impassioned political opinions and online quiz results that reveal what rom-com character friends would play based on their breakfast preferences. I repeat: Social media is not typically a place where saints are made. But that warm September day, I sat in wonder at a post that sought to do just that.
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope rejects cardinal's resignation, says abuse scandal "a catastrophe"

Pope Francis on Thursday rejected German Cardinal Reinhard Marx's resignation as archbishop of Munich over the Church's sexual abuse crisis, saying he agreed that it was a worldwide "catastrophe" but that the prelate should stay on. Marx, one of Roman Catholicism's most influential liberal figures, offered to resign earlier this...
WorldPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Two Catholic churches burned down in separate First Nations reserves in Canada

Canadian authorities are investigating the burning of two Catholic Churches located in separate First Nations reserves. The Sacred Heart Church, located on Penticton Indian Band lands, and the St. Gregory’s Church, on the territory of the Osoyoos Indian Band, burned down on Monday night. The two churches, which are both more than a century old, are located about 40 km, or roughly 25 miles, apart.
ReligionPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Pope voices ‘pain’ over Canadian deaths, doesn’t apologize

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his pain over the discovery in Canada of the remains of 215 Indigenous students of church-run residential schools and pressed religious and political authorities to shed light on “this sad affair.” But he didn’t offer the apology sought by the Canadian prime minister.
Religionsatodayscatholic.org

Catholics in Nicaragua

Pray for our Catholic sisters and brothers who are suffering in Nicaragua. When peaceful protests began in April 2018 in response to a decision to raise taxes and decrease pension benefits, the government’s brutal response left at least 19 dead and over 100 missing. Demonstrations continue until today. Protests have been met with government-sanctioned violence to repress dissent and increasingly the government is targeting the Catholic Church. Catholics make up 46 percent of the population, but the Church has played a key role in providing sanctuary, aid, and support to protesters. Initially, given its prestige and well-regarded presence, the Church was asked to mediate a National Dialogue between the protesters and the government. During talks, when the Church insisted that it could not turn away demonstrators in need of aid, President Ortega’s administration began attacking the Church and the mediation failed. The government began harassing clergy, arbitrarily arresting some, defaming the Church as “coup mongers” and “terrorists.” In one case, paramilitaries laid siege for 15 hours to a church where priests, students, and media had taken refuge. Bishop Silvio Jose Baez of Managua and other clergy were assaulted while trying to shield protesters. With death threats mounting against him for speaking out in support of human rights, Bishop Baez was recalled to Rome for his safety. Since then, Ortega supporters continued to desecrate Catholic churches, and threaten religious and the faithful. In 2019, the government shut off electricity and water to a church where hunger strikers protesting the detention of family members had sought sanctuary. With mobs surrounding churches and security forces filming, parishioners are now afraid to go to Mass. The government also withheld the delivery of sacramental wine and other goods donated to the Church.
ReligionPosted by
AFP

Catholic Church gains foothold in communist Cuba

In Cuba, where communism and religion live uneasily side by side, there is a city where it is no longer strange to see a priest walk down the street in a white cassock followed by enthusiastic greetings of "Good day, Father!" Without it, she cannot walk.
Politicsdiscoverweyburn.com

Vigil Held At Cowessess First Nation

A vigil was held at the former Marieval Indian Residential School site Saturday night, honouring those buried in the 751 unmarked graves on the grounds of the former school. It was announced last week radar scanning of the grounds found the graves. The vigil started around 7:30 p.m., with a...
Religionmagazinebuzz.com

Church fires may be linked to mass graves in Canada

On Sunday night, Keith Crowe, indigenous local government leader in British Columbia’s Similkamen region, was alerted to a fire at Chewbacca’s Catholic Church. When he reached the site, the church was completely burned down. Shortly thereafter, a new alarm device arrived at him. Another Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Church, located...