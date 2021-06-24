Racism is removed by the cross

Chuck Flickinger of North Attleboro reached out to The Sun Chronicle Thursday afternoon to provide some clarification on a Letter to the Editor (put title of letter here) that ran the same day. Flickinger’s friend Don Bates of North Attleboro sent in a letter that decried racism and mistakenly attributed it to Flickinger. Flickinger says the author of the item is Don Forgie of Florida, his friend and fellow Vietnam veteran. Flickinger said Forgie, who he worked with for years at the former Northern Telecom in Waltham, served in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Air Force. “I didn’t know him in Vietnam,” Flickinger said, “only later, from work.” Flickinger said Forgie was part of a helicopter crew whose job was to rescue downed pilots during the war — often under heavy enemy fire. Forgie was injured in one of his combat rescues, Flickinger said Flickinger saw his own share of hell as well, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam — from 1968 to 1970 — as a member of the U.S. Army’s 1st Signal Division, setting up communications for infantry division. Forgie’s thoughts with correct attribution follow. — Craig Borges, executive editor The following is Don Forgie’s thoughts on racism: “When I served in the army, life was in the hands of black, brown, red, yellow and white toned people. We were friends, we were combatants. We were Battle Buddies and we had each others six when the hammer slammed the anvil. We trained, we sweated and we bled together. We came together from all parts of the country; we came together from all religions. We were a society unto ourselves. “We worked as a team, a well-oiled machine. We fought for our brothers through thick and thin. We protected each other, that was what we did. The only color we saw was Olive Drab. “RACISM IS NEVER OK and should never be tolerated.”