Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Pilot Welcomes Dad On Board For 1st Time And Our Hearts Are Melting.

By Beverly L. Jenkins
Posted by 
InspireMore
InspireMore
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you work hard to achieve your dreams, it’s natural to want to show off your new career skills to the people who helped get you there. Anselm Winston of Miami, Florida, has been a commercial airline pilot for 10 years now, yet he never had a chance to fly with his father on board until “the stars aligned” recently. To celebrate, Anselm welcomed his dad with a very special announcement.

www.inspiremore.com
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
Family RelationshipsWZZM 13

Pilot shares first flight with dad on Father's Day

WASHINGTON — Father's Day is a special day when many people spend time with their dads. Usually that time is spent at home, not on the job. But that wasn't the case for Anselm Dewar. He got to share his passion for flying with his dad, Ashman. Anselm Dewar was...
b105.com

B-105 Good Vibes: Emotional Pilot Flies Dad For First Time

A commercial pilot made many of his social media followers virtually cry after sharing a touching clip of his father aboard his American Eagle flight earlier this week. The trip was a special one for Winston, who revealed that in the almost ten years since he’s held his commercial pilot’s license, this was the first time his father had been on a plane flown by him.
Religionharrisondaily.com

Time with our Heavenly Father

Last week we celebrated Father’s Day. This holiday brings up a lot of emotions for people — those who had great fathers but they’ve passed on. Then there are some who have dead-beat dads and people with bad feelings, and then some who are blessed like me who still have a terrific dad in their life.
Family RelationshipsSierra Sun

Pine Nuts: Time out for dad time

If the first six months of the pandemic made us stir-crazy, the next nine months made us just plain nuts. Fourth graders are acting out, airline passengers are getting into mid-flight brawls, sports fans are tossing water bottles, and Dad’s blood is rising from a slow simmer to a roiling boil. Whoa! Dad is in need of a time out.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Garden Rescue star Harry Rich's photo of baby daughter will melt your heart

Garden Rescue presenter Harry Rich shared a sweet photo of his little one on Instagram, and we can't help but think it'll be the cutest thing you see all day!. Posting on his Instagram, the dad-of-one could be seen sitting in the back of a car along with his one-year-old daughter Indigo, who he shares with wife Sue, who had a huge smile on her face while sat next to her dad. How lovely! Writing in the caption, the garden pro wrote: "Indigo in the Hilux."
PetsPosted by
InspireMore

15 Of The Greatest 2- And 4-Legged Dads Around

Being a dad means loving and nurturing another being with all your heart. You don’t have to have human children to be a great dad. In fact, as the fathers below prove, you don’t even have to be human to be a terrific parent!. 1. Grieving dog dad has sweetest...
Family Relationshipsagupdate.com

Memories of Dad always close at heart

I don’t write about my dad every year when Father’s Day approaches, but not a year goes by that I don’t think about him and still miss him even after he’s been gone more than 50 years. I guess I haven’t gotten what people like to call “closure’’ yet. I...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
InspireMore

Best Commercial Ever: Businessman Hilariously Steps Up To Find Cats Forever Homes.

On Christmas Eve in 2016, an Atlanta, Georgia, nonprofit called Furkids released a “Kitty Kommercial” on YouTube. The video was the brainchild of Helen Preston, a Furkids volunteer, who then convinced her brother, Paul Preston, to star in the homemade advertisement. Paul is a contractor with a rental property management company, but if this video is any indication, he missed his true calling. Get this man a stand-up comedian gig stat!
CelebritiesSoompi

Han Ji Hye Tearfully Welcomes 1st Child

On June 26, Han Ji Hye took to Instagram to officially announce that she and her husband had welcomed their first child after 11 years of marriage. Posting two photos of her adorable newborn daughter, the actress wrote the following message:. We successfully met our princess. We met her after...
Musicearmilk.com

Kevin Sinatra tries to shake our "Chrome Hearts"

Kevin Sinatra drops a new single featuring Belis and Soduh titled "Chrome Hearts.” It’s a sophisticated track filled with a heavenly production and poetic lyrics. Earlier this year, Kevin Sinatra dropped an EP called "Black To Business," revealing his heart and soul through impactful messages that focused on equality. In his new single, Kevin offers us some diversity through his music, making a song that shows another side to him. Regardless of the theme, one thing is for certain: Kevin Sinatra gives us music that makes us feel something powerful internally. In "Chrome Hearts," the message of opening our souls comes across strongly with every word he utters. Never being afraid to express his emotions, Kevin spills his heart out through the poetic lyrics and metaphors in this track. The catchy hook is filled with memorable rhymes and an impeccable delivery, leaving us repeating the lyrics long after the song is over. Belis has such a soothing tone, elevating this track even higher than it already is with her sweet voice.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Reese Extends A Helping Hand To 6ix9ine's Dad

Tekashi 6ix9ine is apparently still making bank. Many predicted that 6ix9ine's career, and cash flow, would take a hit after taking the stand but that apparently isn't the case. Over the weekend, 6ix9ine publicly called out Blueface for his upcoming boxing match. While clowning the "Thotiana" rapper for the $25K he will receive for the fight, he began flaunting a wad of cash of the same amount.