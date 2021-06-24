Cancel
School restraint: Union concern over 'outdated' laws

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA headteachers' union has said it is "deeply concerned" at the lack of new laws on the restraint or seclusion of pupils in schools. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said current laws and guidance were "out of date". Earlier this year, the celebrity and businesswoman Paris Hilton backed...

Paris Hilton
#Bbc News Ni#Naht
