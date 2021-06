The prime minister’s wife called the torture of dogs and puppies “sickening” as a dog meat festival in China began.Carrie Johnson tweeted on Tuesday: “The torture of these dogs and puppies is sickening. Warning: these pictures are the thing of nightmares. #stopyulin” in response to the ongoing Yulin Dog Meat festival.The torture of these dogs and puppies is sickening. Warning: these pictures are the thing of nightmares. #stopyulin https://t.co/z9MjXvnxeH— Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson) June 22, 2021The festival is an annual event around the summer solstice where up to 5,000 dogs are butchered over a period of 10 days.Distressing footage from the...