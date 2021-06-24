Dodgers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Cubs
Chicago Cubs (41-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (44-30, second in the NL West) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (4-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-0, 2.38 ERA, . WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -235, Cubs +194; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.