People Moves: Ogilvie to EVP at Church Mutual; Gross Joins ManchesterStory; RPS Promotes Doyle in Chicago

 5 days ago

Church Mutual Insurance Co., based in Merrill, Wisconsin, has promoted Alan Ogilvie to executive vice president in addition to his existing role as president – subsidiaries. Ogilvie joined Church Mutual in March 2015 as director – product. He was named president of CM Vantage Specialty Insurance Co. in January 2016 and was promoted to president – subsidiaries in February 2020.

Person
Kevin Doyle
