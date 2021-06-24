People Moves: Ogilvie to EVP at Church Mutual; Gross Joins ManchesterStory; RPS Promotes Doyle in Chicago
Church Mutual Insurance Co., based in Merrill, Wisconsin, has promoted Alan Ogilvie to executive vice president in addition to his existing role as president – subsidiaries. Ogilvie joined Church Mutual in March 2015 as director – product. He was named president of CM Vantage Specialty Insurance Co. in January 2016 and was promoted to president – subsidiaries in February 2020.www.insurancejournal.com