Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment
Former Nickelodeon actor and Drake & Josh star Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and faces up to two years in prison. The actor, real name Jared Drake Bell, was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating harmful material to children earlier this month. According to the New York Times, the two charges specifically refer to a girl who met Bell online and attended a concert of his in Cleveland in 2017. The actor and singer had initially pleaded not guilty before entering into a plea deal during a virtual court hearing yesterday (June 23).www.nme.com