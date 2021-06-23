How To: Wash a Weighted Blanket

A new scientific study found it might be a good idea to start eating chocolate for breakfast. It specifically looked at the effects in older women and we’re not talking about a tiny bite of chocolate. They had to eat 100 grams of milk chocolate within an hour of waking up, which is more than two full-sized Hershey’s bars. Women in the study did it for two weeks and didn’t gain weight. They weren’t asked to change their diet in any other way and ended up eating slightly less throughout the day. They think the chocolate might make you feel full longer, and that’s one reason they didn’t gain weight. The women still consumed more calories overall. it also might rev up your metabolism and help you burn more fat. The study found it worked at night too. Women who ate chocolate up to an hour before bed saw the same effects.