Crawford County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Oklahoma, and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

alerts.weather.gov
