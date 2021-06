The former WWE “Melissa Coates” wrestling champion star, passed away at aged 50. Whereas her death reason is still not confirmed. She has been named by her fans as “Super Genie”. She faced a leg injury in 2020. Her death news was announced by one of her friends on Facebook by sharing a post of her death news. The fans of the Coates are shocked and upset. Her friends are also in grief as her loss is shocking for them.