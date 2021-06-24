Cancel
Burlington, WA

Skagit Firecracker soccer tournament returns

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Posted by 
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087SOg_0adpu58900
Buy Now Sprinklers water the fields at Skagit River Park on Tuesday in Burlington. The park will hold the Firecracker Tournament on 28 soccer fields this weekend with about 3400 athletes expected to compete. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — After a year hiatus, Northwest United FC's Skagit Firecracker soccer tournament returns this weekend.

The tournament begins Friday afternoon at Skagit River Park in Burlington and continues through Sunday's championship round.

Go to nwunited.org for the complete schedule.

"It's good to get the kids out playing again in this tournament setting," said Skagit Firecracker Director Mike Schleppy." That's why we do it ...

"This is the first really big event in the valley (since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic), so there are going to be a lot of eyes on us. A lot of other tournaments are going to be looking to see how things were done."

There are 213 teams registered — with about 3,400 players — to compete on 28 fields. The number of teams is slightly lower than the 250 that played in 2019.

A reason for that lower number is that protocols remain in place.

"In a normal year, we'd have teams from Canada, Idaho, some from Oregon, but this year, with the restrictions, we only have teams from Washington," Schleppy said. "But they are coming from all over the state and that's still a really good number of teams."

Camping, a big part of the festive-atmosphere associated with the tournament, is not allowed and the namesake fireworks display will not take place. The number of spectators at each game will be monitored and there will be no food vendors.

The return of the tournament is a boon for not only the local soccer club and soccer aficionados, but for area businesses as well.

"The Burlington chamber is very excited to see the Skagit Firecracker tournament return for 2021, which always brings many visitors to the city of Burlington and the surrounding area," said Burlington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steph Vervaart. "We are always pleased when an event increases business, fills our hotel rooms, and gives our restaurants a steady flow of hungry patrons."

Schleppy said tournament staff will be watching the number of spectators at each field field.

"It averages out to be about three spectators per athlete," he said. "That is within the current guidelines. We are not going to be there with clickers counting everyone, but if there is a large amount, we will ask them to spread out or something."

The area normally populated by campers will be a staging area for spectators to wait for a particular game to begin.

"I imagine most will want to just stay in the car since it's forecast to be hot," Schleppe said.

Temperatures are expected to be near triple digits. Schleppy said there will be no communal hydration allowed, and players and spectators will be responsible for providing their own manner of hydration.

Games will be stopped midway through both halves for players and officials to partake in liquids.

"We will have a running clock water break as soon as the temperature hits 80 degrees," Schleppy said. "Those involved can sit down, take a break and take a drink. We will provide tents so they will have shade."

