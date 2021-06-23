How to Evaluate Your Real Estate Business for Scaling and Growth Opportunities

The Honest Broker: How does hurricane season impact real estate?. The National Weather Service says that the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs until November 30. Most storms hit during peak hurricane season, generally described as the time between August and October. During this time both buyers and sellers can be impacted during their contract period, binding insurance coverage to close, as well as protection of the property. Sellers are on edge during this period because, by contract, the seller must turn over the property to the buyer in the condition it was in at the time of signing the contract.