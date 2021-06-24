'Qualified Immunity Panel' conducted by FBA June 28

On Tuesday, June 8, Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Associate Dean Tracey Brame (pictured at bottom) participated in a panel discussion on prison and criminal justice reforms. The discussion was hosted by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Southfield Alumnae Chapter, an organization dedicated to public service with an emphasis on programs that assist the African American community. Other panelists included Oakland County 46th District Court Judge Sheila Johnson, State Representative Kyra Bolden, and criminal defense attorneys Charesa Johnson and Erin Keith. During the discussion, Brame, who is director of WMU-Cooley’s Innocence Project spoke about needed reforms in the area of criminal justice. She said, “As a society, we need to decide where we are going to spend our dollars – on continuing to lock people up or on lifting people out of poverty through education and employment. What we have been doing is not working.”