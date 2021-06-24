'Qualified Immunity Panel' conducted by FBA June 28

(Reuters) - In a footnote in his dissent in the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, Justice Clarence Thomas played Cassandra. On its face, he acknowledged, the court’s TransUnion decision is a victory for defendants. The Supreme Court, in a decision by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, tightened the five-year-old Spokeo test for class action plaintiffs seeking monetary damages for alleged violations of federal consumer laws, clarifying that Article III of the U.S. Constitution requires plaintiffs to show a concrete injury, not just increased risk of harm, in order to sue in federal court. Thomas, whose dissent was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, reiterated his long-running argument that the Supreme Court’s current framework for Article III standing is not actually rooted in the constitution or the common law.