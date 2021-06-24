Cancel
Law

'Qualified Immunity Panel' conducted by FBA June 28

 5 days ago

The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, will present a “Qualified Immunity Panel” online Monday, June 28, from noon to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. • U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy, Eastern District of Michigan. • Karen M. Blum, professor emerita and research professor of law, Suffolk University...

LawColumbia Missourian

Qualified immunity reform could be a step in the right direction

In 2020, protests against police brutality, spurred by the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, swept the U.S. Since last summer, even more names were added to the list of those killed or severely harmed by police. These events led to calls and action on a wide variety of reforms.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Justice Thomas Decries "Contradictory and Unstable State" of Marijuana

The Supreme Court granted certiorari in two cases today, and summarily resolved two others: Lombardo v. St. Louis and Pakdel v. San Francisco. Here is today's Orders List. One case in which the Supreme Court denied certiorari was Standing Akimbo v. United States, in which the petitioners sought review of a lower court decision upholding IRS summonses seeking information concerning business expense deductions for a medical marijuana dispensary. Although medical marijuana is legal and regulated in many states, medical marijuana business owners may not take federal tax deductions for their business expenses, as their business "consists of trafficking in controlled substances" under federal law.
Congress & CourtsPalm Beach Interactive

The Civics Project: Courts, congress struggle to find right balance for using 'qualified immunity'

Question: What is "qualified immunity", and how does it affect police reform?. Answer: "Qualified immunity' is a judicial -- meaning, court-created -- doctrine that shields government officials, such as law enforcement, from personal liability for certain acts committed in their official capacity. The idea is to protect officials from being sued for activities that are part of their job. This includes, for example, situations when a police officer must make a quick decision under difficult circumstances. Critics, however, complain that qualified immunity goes too far in protecting law-enforcement officers, in particular, from being held accountable for actions that can have severe consequences, including death.
Reuters

State court will be next frontier for consumer class actions under federal law

(Reuters) - In a footnote in his dissent in the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, Justice Clarence Thomas played Cassandra. On its face, he acknowledged, the court’s TransUnion decision is a victory for defendants. The Supreme Court, in a decision by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, tightened the five-year-old Spokeo test for class action plaintiffs seeking monetary damages for alleged violations of federal consumer laws, clarifying that Article III of the U.S. Constitution requires plaintiffs to show a concrete injury, not just increased risk of harm, in order to sue in federal court. Thomas, whose dissent was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, reiterated his long-running argument that the Supreme Court’s current framework for Article III standing is not actually rooted in the constitution or the common law.
Imperial, CAthedesertreview.com

Abatti lawsuit denied by the US Supreme Court

The United States Supreme Court denied Michael Abatti et al. petition for writs of certiorari Monday, June 28. His appeal to the highest court in the land officially ends the lawsuit he filed against the Imperial Irrigation District. Abatti wanted the court to vacate the judgement of the Fourth Appellate...
The Independent

11-year-old transgender girl sues West Virginia for banning her from cross-country

An 11-year-old is suing West Virginia after she was banned from joining a school sports team because of an anti-transgender law.Becky Pepper-Jackson argued in court on 26 May that she was banned from joining a girls’ cross country team because of H.B. 3293. The bill was “proudly” signed into law by West Virginia governor Jim Justice in April, amid anger from colleges and LGBT+ rights campaigners for banning transgender girls from taking part in girls sports. Following its introduction, Bridgeport Middle School told Becky on 18 May that taking part in girls cross country would also be “confusing” for coaches....
The Independent

Supreme Court backs protesters and rules blocking roads can be ‘lawful’ way to demonstrate

The Supreme Court has ruled that protests can be a “lawful excuse” to block roads, as the government pushes for new laws to limit peaceful demonstrations.Britain’s most senior judges said it was right to acquit a group of protesters who blockaded the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) arms fair in London in 2017.A ruling given on Friday morning said that protesters can have a “lawful excuse” defence against the offence of obstructing a highway, even where they have used “deliberately physically obstructive conduct”.“There should be a certain degree of tolerance to disruption to ordinary life, including disruption of traffic,...
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs 'Number of the Beast' religious dispute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a religious rights case involving an Idaho man who refused to provide the state his Social Security number in a job-related filing because he said it was “the number of the beast” - an ominous biblical reference.
California Statenorcalrecord.com

U.S. Supreme Court rules against California regulation allowing union access on private agricultural property

Thompson || https://pacificlegal.org/ | https://pacificlegal.org/. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of California agriculture growers in a decision that prohibits some forms of union organizing on private worksites, raising questions about how the case will impact other union recruitment efforts. The court’s 6-3 decision was delivered June 23...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

This Supreme Court guards the First Amendment — and neglects the Fourth

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 that the profane Snapchat posts of a cheerleader — disappointed that she wasn’t picked for the varsity squad — are protected speech, and that her school went too far when it suspended her from cheerleading for a year as a result. Writing for the majority, Justice Stephen G. Breyer concluded: “It might be tempting to dismiss” the cheerleader’s middle-finger and f-word-laden messages as “unworthy” of “robust First Amendment protections” But, he argued, “sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary.”
TechnologyBlack Enterprise

Elderly Black Woman Sent Back to Prison For Not Answering Her Phone During Computer Class

A 76-year-old Black woman only enjoyed less than two months as a free woman before she was sent back to prison for not answering her phone. Gwen Levi first made media headlines in May when she was released from prison after serving 16 years due to the CARES act, USA Today reported. She was among the 4,500 prisoners sent to home confinement as a precaution to spreading COVID-19 in jails.
Public Safetyvirginialegacy.com

A Pinch of Crack Cocaine Will Earn You Maximum Sentence

Possession of cocaine, a banned substance in all states in the USA, is punished differently from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Under Code of Virginia § 54.1-3448 which is Virginia’s law, cocaine, opium, codeine, and oxycodone are listed as Schedule II banned substances. A recent ruling by the US Supreme Court passed...
Southfield, MIlegalnews.com

Panel on Reform

On Tuesday, June 8, Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Associate Dean Tracey Brame (pictured at bottom) participated in a panel discussion on prison and criminal justice reforms. The discussion was hosted by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Southfield Alumnae Chapter, an organization dedicated to public service with an emphasis on programs that assist the African American community. Other panelists included Oakland County 46th District Court Judge Sheila Johnson, State Representative Kyra Bolden, and criminal defense attorneys Charesa Johnson and Erin Keith. During the discussion, Brame, who is director of WMU-Cooley’s Innocence Project spoke about needed reforms in the area of criminal justice. She said, “As a society, we need to decide where we are going to spend our dollars – on continuing to lock people up or on lifting people out of poverty through education and employment. What we have been doing is not working.”