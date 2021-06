International Bank located in midtown Manhattan is seeking an experienced Corporate banker/relationship manager for it's consumer and retail group. Primary responsibilities: Promote banking products and services to the corporate companies in Consumer and Business Services sector . Manage and execute Consumer Team working plans. Distribute functional responsibilities and work to team members. Business and client development: • Lead on setting up the team’s strategy based on the Branch’s business development strategy; • Solicit targeted corporate clients; • Establish business relationships and promote bank products and services to prospective clients; • Understand client needs and identify potential business opportunities with prospective clients; • Evaluate deals and negotiate deal terms with partners and/or prospective clients; • Monitor the team’s portfolio, discuss with team members about the business development strategy 3. Due diligence and credit investigation on corporate clients: • Direct RMs on initiation of the Know Your Customer report and review due diligence analysis performed by team members; • Review the credit rating and credit line application prepared by RMs; • Review the credit application process; • Monitor the entire credit application and approval process to ensure to adhere the timeline; Prior corporate banking, 10+ years experience necessary. Salary $180-200K.