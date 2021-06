One of the best parts about summer is heading outside to cook dinner on the grill. But not everyone has a backyard or deck for an outdoor grill. Whether you live in an apartment, condo, or want to fire up the BBQ no matter what the weather forecast looks like, our pros have a solution: An indoor grill. These gadgets are small enough to fit on your countertop and work great for burgers, chicken, vegetables, and more. Best of all, food will look (and taste!) like you grilled it outside. Here are the best indoor grills you can buy in 2021, according to testing and popular reviews.