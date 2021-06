Manchester City’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.Pep Guardiola’s side are champions again for a third time in four years after a dominant campaign in 2020/21. City started slowly but soon slipped into top gear and swept all before them on the way to the title.They weren’t so fortunate in Europe again, however, with Chelsea getting the better of them in the Champions League final last month.Now attention returns to domestic matters and what they hope is a successful defence of their league title. It begins at Tottenham on opening weekend before they welcome newly-promoted Norwich...