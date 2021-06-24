Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears says her father ‘should be in jail’ in court appearance: ‘I’m not here to be anyone’s slave’

By Danielle Zoellner
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GuqZJ_0adprXTn00

Britney Spears has called for her father to “be in jail” during a rare court appearance to address her yearslong conservatorship case.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail,” she said in a statement to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday.

“I’ve told the world I’m happy and OK,” the 39-year-old singer continued during her statement. “I lied. I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed.”

This was Spears’s first public statement regarding her conservatorship since several bombshell documentaries about her case were released to the public earlier this year – causing added scrutiny to the singer’s situation.

James “Jamie” Spears has been assigned as his daughter’s conservator since 2008, meaning he has control over her finances and affairs. This arrangement came about afterSpears experienced a public breakdown that year.

In an emotional statement for the court, Spears detailed her experience under the conservatorship and the alleged control her management and father held over her personal and professional life. This included them allegedly forcing her to perform live.

“Ma’am, I am not here to be anyone’s slave. I can say no to a dance move, Spears said when speaking to the judge.

“The last time I spoke to you (the judge) … it made me feel like I was dead,” she continued. “I am telling you again because I am not lying … so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages … I deserve changes.”

Spears was referring to the last time she appeared in front of the court regarding her conservatorship, which took place 10 May, 2019. At the time, the courtroom was sealed and none of what Ms Spears said was made public.

In her statement, Spears went on to ask for an end to the “abusive” conservatorship, and she called for the judge to grant her control over her own personal and estate affairs.

“My family didn’t do a God d*mn thing,” she said. “Anything I had to do, [my dad] was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”

She continued: “I’ve done more than enough. I don’t owe these people anything. It’s embarrassing and demoralising what I have been through. I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years.”

At the end of the singer’s statement, Judge Penny said: “I’m sensitive to everything you’ve said ... It takes a lot of courage.”

Last year, Spears’s lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III filed a petition to have her father removed as her conservator. But a report in The New York Times this week has revealed that the singer expressed as early as 2016 that the conservatorship was an “oppressive and controlling tool used against her”.

Her attorneys have previously said she lacked the capacity to testify publicly about the ostensibly voluntary conservatorship arrangement.

Her father responded to the claims, telling the court in a statement he was “sorry” to hear how she was suffering.

”He is sorry to see is daughter suffering and in so much pain,” the statement read. “Mr Spears loves his daughter very much.”

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Attorneys#Slave#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears conservatorship: Pop singer’s brother-in-law defends family

Britney Spears’ brother-in-law Jamie Watson has defended the pop singer’s family days after her explosive courtroom testimony. Married to the 39-year-old musician’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Watson told The New York Post that Spears’ family only wanted what was best for her. “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”The “Womaniser” singer spoke directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008.It was the first...
Los Angeles, CAnordot.app

Britney Spears to address court in guardianship battle with father

Los Angeles (AFP) - Under a controversial legal guardianship since 2008, US pop singer Britney Spears is scheduled to address a Los Angeles court on Wednesday in the battle over her father's control of her affairs. The 39-year-old star's finances and personal life have been largely managed by Jamie Spears...
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Britney Spears brother-in-law: Family want 'the best' for her

Britney Spears' brother-in-law has insisted her family only "want the best" for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court on Wednesday (23.06.21) to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive" and accused her other relatives of doing "nothing" to help her but Jamie Watson - who is married to Jamie Lynn Spears - has now spoken up to defend his wife and the rest of the clan.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
CelebritiesKTVB

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wears 'Free Britney' Shirt Ahead of Singer's Virtual Court Appearance

Sam Asghari is showing his support for Britney Spears. Ahead of Britney's latest hearing for her ongoing conservatorship battle on Wednesday, Sam took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself rocking a T-shirt with the words "Free Britney" painted in pink-and-purple writing. The shirt is in support of the #FreeBritney movement, a hashtag that was created by fans and is used by those who claim that Britney is being held against her will, and is trying to call for help through her social media posts.
CelebritiesEW.com

Britney Spears opens up after court appearance: 'I was embarrassed to share what happened to me'

Britney Spears is speaking out after her emotional court appearance on Wednesday. In a message posted to her Instagram, she apologized to her fans "for pretending like I've been ok the past two years" amid the battle over her 13-year conservatorship, which she is seeking to end. Sharing an uplifting quote about fairy tales, Spears wrote in her post, "I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that's what we all strive for !!!!"
Los Angeles, CAVox

Britney Spears speaks: “I’m so angry it’s insane”

In explosive testimony before a Los Angeles court Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears officially requested that the conservatorship under which she is living be terminated. Since 2008, Spears has been confined by the courts to a conservatorship that leaves both her personal life and her considerable fortune in the hands of a conservator — currently her father, Jamie Spears. But on Wednesday, Spears told Judge Brenda Penny, “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship.”
Mental HealthRefinery29

Britney Spears Says She’s Not Allowed To Remove Her IUD. Here’s What This Means

In an open court hearing on Wednesday, pop icon Britney Spears spoke out about the details of the 13-year conservatorship that she's been living under since 2014. Among the things Spears revealed were that she'd allegedly been forced to take lithium, had been prohibited from seeing her friends, and, in one of the most shocking revelations, that she'd been kept from having her IUD taken out.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’ boyfriend wore #FreeBritney t-shirt before her court appearance

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari made his feelings about the pop star’s conservatorship known when he donned a T-shirt with the words ‘Free Britney’ painted on it ahead of her court appearance on Wednesday.Asghari, an actor and model, shared a selfie on his Instagram account in which he wore the T-shirt with the slogan painted in pink and purple.The post came just hours before Spears delivered an explosive testimony during a virtual hearing in Los Angeles, asking a judge to end her “abusive” conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years.During the testimony, the 39-year-old superstar said the...
Los Angeles, CAWWAY NewsChannel 3

Britney Spears tells judge: ‘I want my life back’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008. The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship in its 13-year existence. Spears’ condemned her...