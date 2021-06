The king of creating wearable sculptures Rick Owens is back and he is doing things in a softer way than his usual taste of the darker side. "This collection is about embracing hedonism because, of course, I had the chance to embrace all the hedonism I wanted to. I wouldn’t want this generation not to have that, but I feel like I want to be soft: I want people to take care of themselves, and not go too far, and consider responsibility. We can be hedonistic and indulge, but let’s try to keep it soft and nice," Owens said.