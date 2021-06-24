Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Polk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BARRON AND NORTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES At 337 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Cumberland, or 22 miles southwest of Spooner, moving southeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail is possible with this storm. This storm will be near Cumberland around 350 AM CDT. Almena around 355 AM CDT. Barron around 405 AM CDT. Rice Lake around 410 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Cumberland Airport, Comstock and Mckinley. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.