Crab continues to be hot commodity due to COVID

By Laine Welch
Petersburg Pilot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrab has been one of the hottest commodities since the Covid pandemic forced people in 2020 to buy and cook seafood at home, and demand is even higher this year. Crab is now perceived as being more affordable when compared to the cost to enjoy it at restaurants, said global seafood supplier Tradex, and prices continue to soar.

www.petersburgpilot.com
