Businesses skeptical of local economic future

By Brian Varela
Petersburg Pilot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal business owners are pessimistic about Petersburg's economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Southeast Conference. Every year, Southeast Conference performs a survey to track the business climate and investments of Southeast Alaska businesses. In Petersburg, 32 business leaders participated in the 19-question survey, which was administered between April 9 and 23. The survey found that 48 percent of local businesses had a decline in revenue as a result of the pandemic, and 79 percent of respondents are concerned about the state of the e...

www.petersburgpilot.com
