Education

School News

By Brian Varela
Petersburg Pilot
 5 days ago

Erin Pfundt and Joshua Thynes were named to the Provost’s Honor Roll at Whitworth University. Jeffrey Erickson graduated with a Master of Science degree with a major in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University in Spring 2021.

Education
Related
Elizabethtown, PAetown.edu

Elizabethtown College Launches School of Graduate and Professional Studies

The new School replaces its School of Continuing and Professional Studies to optimize high-demand, relevant degrees, certificates, and micro-credentials. Recently, Elizabethtown College launched the School of Graduate and Professional Studies (SGPS). SGPS, formerly known as the School of Continuing and Professional Studies since 1951, offers transformative graduate and online programs as well as micro-credentials across a variety of flexible formats. The School is staying grounded in its over a century of Elizabethtown College excellence combined with the access and flexibility lifelong learners demand.
Public Healthfundingnewsasia.com

Share your COVID-19 back-to-school story with CBS News

When lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19 first swept through the United States in early March, schools quickly shut down and pivoted to online learning with little time to prepare. Many hoped it would be a temporary situation and looked forward to a return to normalcy in the fall.
EducationCornell University

Ritz wins ASEE 2021 National Outstanding Teaching Award

Hadas Ritz, senior lecturer in Cornell’s Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and faculty teaching fellow in the James McCormick Family Teaching Excellence Institute, won the 2021 American Society of Engineering Education (ASEE) National Outstanding Teaching Award. The award provides national recognition to an engineering educator for excellence in...
Charitieslosalamosreporter.com

LAPS Foundation Recognizes Scholarship Winners And ‘Educators Of Distinction’

The Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation awarded scholarships to 11 outstanding students in the class of 2021 for their demonstrated service contributions to the students and community of the Los Alamos Public Schools. Each student received a scholarship and was asked to write an essay about an Educator of Distinction – someone who has had a positive impact on the student during their time in the Los Alamos Public Schools. The Foundation held an outdoor reception at the high school in May for the students, their families and their educators of distinction. Congratulations to the following 11 students and their educators.
Cambridge, MAHarvard Health

Ed School launches online Master’s in Educational Leadership

To prepare and support a new generation of education leaders seeking to expand their impact at a critical time for learners of all ages, the Harvard Graduate School of Education today announces the launch of a transformative online master’s degree for professionals advancing in the field of education. The online...
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Reflections on an academic year like no other

For Long Island’s students, parents and teachers, the 2020-21 school year arrived with oceanic force, challenging virtually every aspect of the school experience. Students like Samantha Mack, of Merrick, had to watch their teachers through screens — sometimes a computer screen in their room, other times a plastic screen around their school desk. Teachers like Ric Stark, a Hewlett physics instructor, had to reinvent their educational tool kit. And parents such as Jessica Leavey, of Ronkonkoma, had to, day by day, weigh the safety of their children against the strong pull of wanting them in school.
West Jordan, UTWest Jordan Journal

Itineris outstanding graduate: Scholarship success

Tillie Powell graduated from Itineris Early College High School with a 4.0 GPA and 41 college credits and is headed to the University of Utah with her tuition and expenses paid for by five scholarships, valuing $155,350. Powell applied for a total of 15 scholarships, starting late in her sophomore...
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

CNA-Q marks graduation of 810 students of Class of 2021

Under the patronage of Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al ammadi, the CNA-Q held a virtual graduation ceremony for 810 students. The college set a record this year by graduating the largest ever number of students since its inception. CNA-Q’s 17th graduation ceremony...
Daytona Beach, FLerau.edu

Astronaut Scholar Program Taps Eagle Innovator

Through a combination of leadership, research excellence and a desire to change the world with science, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University incoming senior Grace Robertson has been named to the 2021 class of Astronaut Scholars, an organization that deems her “among the best and brightest minds in STEM.”. “Hearing that I was...
CollegesVanderbilt University News

Limited Submission Opportunity: 2022 Sloan Research Fellowships

Applications due July 26; see submission instructions below. These instructions are for VU investigators. VUMC investigators should visit the OOR funding opportunity site. Vanderbilt University may nominate up to three tenure-track faculty per department for the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation’s 2022 Sloan Research Fellowships. The goal of the fellowships is to stimulate fundamental research by early-career scientists and scholars of outstanding promise. These two-year fellowships are awarded yearly to 126 researchers in recognition of distinguished performance and a unique potential to make substantial contributions to their field. The 2022 Sloan Research Fellows will receive fellowships in the amount of $75,000.
Sciencedonegaldaily.com

CAO ‘Change-of-Mind’ Deadline: Kirsty’s Student Story

The deadline for the CAO ‘Change-of-Mind’ facility is approaching. Over 60% of students use this facility each year, and with the deadline just around the corner, LYIT is encouraging prospective students to consider LYIT in their CAO choices. Fiona Kelly, LYIT Schools Engagement Officer, spoke to Donegal Daily this week...
CollegesAugusta Free Press

Bridgewater College named 2021 GoAbroad Innovation in Diversity Award recipient

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Bridgewater College was among five Virginia colleges and universities awarded the 2021 GoAbroad Innovation Award for Innovation in Diversity for the virtual Black+Abroad program. Black+Abroad aims to curate a space for Black students to share their thoughts, questions and reservations about travel...
Miami, FLmdcthereporter.com

Honors College Student Selected As Point Flagship Scholar

Manuel Faria, who earned an associate’s degree in biology from the Wolfson Campus Honors College this May, has been selected as a 2021 Point Flagship Scholar. The competitive scholarship is awarded by the Point Foundation, which seeks to help students who are members of the LGBTQ+ community achieve their academic goals, to twelve undergraduate and eight graduate school students.
Houghton, MImtu.edu

Don't Just Sit There: Do Science and Engineering

From 1,700 middle-school students in 2015 to 45,000 in 2018, the Mi-STAR program brings more Michigan kids and their teachers active ways to apply science and engineering to solve real-life problems. Mi-STAR, the acronym for Michigan Science Teaching and Assessment Reform, was spearheaded by faculty and staff at Michigan Technological...
Texas Stateuniversitystar.com

Texas State associate professor passes away

Dr. Alexander "Alex" Zakhidov, an associate professor in the Department of Physics, passed away on June 15. Zakhidov joined the university faculty in 2014 as an assistant professor where he worked in the area of organic semiconductors with applications in photonics. Throughout his time at the university, Zakhidov mentored undergraduate...
Houghton, MImtu.edu

Valoree Gagnon is the 2018 University Diversity Award Recipient

Valoree Gagnon, School of Forest Resources and Environmental Science instructor and research assistant professor of social sciences at Michigan Technological University, was selected as the 2018 University Diversity Award recipient. The Award recognizes the accomplishments and commitments of a Michigan Tech faculty or staff member who promotes diversity and inclusion...
CollegesPoets and Quants

The Best MBA Essay Advice For Stanford, Columbia & Berkeley

When it comes to the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) MBA essays, brevity is key. The GSB, which ranks #1 in P&Q’s Top Business Schools ranking, requires applicants to respond to two essays—both in under 1,050 words. mbaMission, an MBA admissions consulting firm, recently offered insight into Stanford GSB’s essays and what applicants should highlight in each.