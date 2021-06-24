School News

For Long Island’s students, parents and teachers, the 2020-21 school year arrived with oceanic force, challenging virtually every aspect of the school experience. Students like Samantha Mack, of Merrick, had to watch their teachers through screens — sometimes a computer screen in their room, other times a plastic screen around their school desk. Teachers like Ric Stark, a Hewlett physics instructor, had to reinvent their educational tool kit. And parents such as Jessica Leavey, of Ronkonkoma, had to, day by day, weigh the safety of their children against the strong pull of wanting them in school.