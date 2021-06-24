School News

The Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation awarded scholarships to 11 outstanding students in the class of 2021 for their demonstrated service contributions to the students and community of the Los Alamos Public Schools. Each student received a scholarship and was asked to write an essay about an Educator of Distinction – someone who has had a positive impact on the student during their time in the Los Alamos Public Schools. The Foundation held an outdoor reception at the high school in May for the students, their families and their educators of distinction. Congratulations to the following 11 students and their educators.