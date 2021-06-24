To the Editor

Michael Huppe is the President and Chief Executive Officer of SoundExchange, an organization that provides royalty solutions and advocacy to ensure all music creators are paid what they deserve. Under Huppe’s leadership, SoundExchange has distributed nearly $8 billion in digital performance royalties and expanded its operations to serve both the recording and publishing communities. SoundExchange’s footprint has expanded to include two subsidiaries, SXWorks and the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), which provide a range of products and services for the publishing community. Huppe began his career as a commercial litigator and joined SoundExchange as its General Counsel in 2007, helping to forge the policies that would move the organization forward through advocacy, efficiency and strong partnerships. He also oversaw rate proceedings that brought increases of over 300% to artists and labels for the use of their music on Internet and satellite radio. Huppe is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University teaching a course on Music Law, and has also lectured at Harvard Law, George Washington Law School, and George Mason University. He is a member of the Community Advisory Board of The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and on the National Board of Trustees for the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research.