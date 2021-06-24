Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

To the Editor

By Brian Varela
Petersburg Pilot
 5 days ago

I want to thank our Mayor Mark Jensen for inviting the SEARHC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elliot Bruhl to the Borough Council Meeting. To hear another option for financing and managing our local hospital was encouraging. There is another way besides the borough going into long term debt. Maybe SEARHC...

www.petersburgpilot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Jensen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Medical Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Jefferson County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Local Health Administrator I

$36,779 - $68,041. Under administrative direction, performs responsible administrative work in the operation of a local health department. Responsible for the development and implementation of local health services; assures compliance with federal and state laws and regulations; interprets program needs and objectives; held responsible for the. efficient and effective. utilization...
Detroit, MIdisabilitylawgroup.com

Bridget Barrett

Attorney Bridget Barrett received her law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law where she graduated with honors. Prior to law school, Ms. Barrett received her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University. During her time in law school, Ms. Barrett worked at the Veterans Law Clinic where she represented veterans in disability cases. It was this hands-on experience and training, before becoming a lawyer, that solidified her passion to helping veterans in need.
Saint Paul, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

POCI Caucus Plans Amendments for Public Safety Budget

(St. Paul, MN) -- Lawmakers upset with what they call inadequate police reforms in a compromise public safety funding bill are turning up pressure, less than three days before the July 1st deadline for the legislature to wrap up the state budget. If the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus (POCI - PAH-see) is successful during tomorrow's House floor debate in putting amendments on the bill, it could derail the bipartisan deal cut by leadership and Governor Tim Walz. Democrat Carlos Mariani said if their plans result in state run public safety functions being shut down July 1st, that responsibility lies with the state Senate who he criticized for a lack of hearings on public safety and policing.
Colorado StateUS News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Colorado

Twenty-five Colorado counties placed in the top 500 of the 2021 Healthiest Communities rankings, with the state accounting for half of the top 10 communities overall. The fourth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence and homeownership level are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
Mental HealthUS News and World Report

The Best Communities for Mental Health in the U.S.

Mental and physical health can go hand in hand: Having a physical illness can lead to poorer mental health and vice versa, while good mental health improves an individual’s overall well-being, relationships and ability to contribute to society. Yet data indicates more than half of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder during their lifetime, and experts are concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health.
Wayne County, MIlegalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Settlement agreement results in funding for Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. A settlement agreement the Michigan Department of Attorney General helped negotiate will result in more than a million dollars going to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan for distribution to local charities. Last year, the department’s public administrator became...
Ashland, VArmc.edu

Faculty Q&A: COVID-19 Inequalities Research with Dr. Nazneen Khan

As the global health crisis began unfolding in March 2020, a series of related crises began, or rather, deepened, for children and youth across the United States. Responding to the rapid worldwide spread of the deadly virus, public schools and their associated support services and extracurricular programs shut down operations.
Mental Healthbigislandnow.com

Free Mental Health Telemedicine Services for Rural Hawaiʻi

As the state begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiʻi UTelehealth, a free health service tool developed by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), is reminding the public its behavioral health telemedicine program is still available for neighbor island residents. The online...
Businessallaccess.com

Michael Huppe

Michael Huppe is the President and Chief Executive Officer of SoundExchange, an organization that provides royalty solutions and advocacy to ensure all music creators are paid what they deserve. Under Huppe’s leadership, SoundExchange has distributed nearly $8 billion in digital performance royalties and expanded its operations to serve both the recording and publishing communities. SoundExchange’s footprint has expanded to include two subsidiaries, SXWorks and the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), which provide a range of products and services for the publishing community. Huppe began his career as a commercial litigator and joined SoundExchange as its General Counsel in 2007, helping to forge the policies that would move the organization forward through advocacy, efficiency and strong partnerships. He also oversaw rate proceedings that brought increases of over 300% to artists and labels for the use of their music on Internet and satellite radio. Huppe is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University teaching a course on Music Law, and has also lectured at Harvard Law, George Washington Law School, and George Mason University. He is a member of the Community Advisory Board of The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and on the National Board of Trustees for the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research.
Economygreenmarketreport.com

Executive Spotlight: Dan Roda

Dan Roda is co-founder and CEO of Abaca, a digital financial platform connecting cannabis businesses with bank accounts, payment processing, lending, and more. Dan has over a decade of private and in-house legal practice experience, serves on the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association and the Emerging Markets Coalition boards, and sits on the National Cannabis Industry Association’s Hemp Committee.
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Letters: Don't minimize Capitol riot

Re "No equal justice for Capitol arrestees" (Letters, Friday):. The writer seems to have gotten his points from Sen. Ron Johnson (R) of Wisconsin, such as the core group was not armed. But arms does not mean firearms only. Many items can be used as weapons. He also mentions that...
PoliticsBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Attacks on Stone-Manning are egregious

In Montana, outdoor recreation and public lands are two of the things Montanans cherish. It’s what drives our local economies and brings billions of dollars to our state each year. That’s why we need effective leaders to support our recreation opportunities and find balance with all the different groups that are interested in public lands management.
Healthdumasclarion.com

TOM MURPHY and MATTHEW PERRONE

In the weeks since a new Alzheimer's drug was approved, hopeful patients have bombarded Dr. Alireza Atri with calls and emails about a treatment that has sparked both excitement and skepticism. They want to know if the drug might be right for them. Like many physicians, Atri has no easy...
Glens Falls, NYPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Stefanik elected, editors weren't

Good old Ken and Will, the partisan duo. Many people I know have stopped subscribing to the Post-Star because of their blatant left-wing positions. They seem to print a lot about the “insurrection.” BTW no one has been charged with “insurrection.” They continue to print derogatory editorials of our overwhelmingly elected representative Elise Stefanik. Elise’s record is not hard-right as many portray. The reason is, she represents her district.
SocietyGenomeWeb

Limited Journal Editor Diversity

A new survey finds limited diversity among scientific and medical journal editors, The Scientist reports. Researchers led by the University of California, San Francisco's James Salazar sent surveys to 654 journal editors, representing 25 different journals from the US and Europe, that asked about their race or ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender identity. As they report in JAMA Internal Medicine, the researchers found 77.2 percent of respondents were white, 50.8 percent were male, and 88.3 percent identified as heterosexual.