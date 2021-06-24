Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Highlights from E3 2021: Bethesda Rises Again and Nintendo Steals the Show

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many were met with mixed feelings about the online E3 2201 conference. Some were underwhelmed, and others were excited by some of the announcements game devs had to offer. In this article, we'll discuss what HackerNoon contributors thought about the event. This Slogging thread by carlo occhiena, Limarc Ambalina, Jose...

hackernoon.com
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

425
Followers
7K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#My Nintendo#E3#The Zelda Game Watch#Multiplayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Sony Surprises PlayStation Owners With Special PS4 Freebie

PlayStation 4 owners are able to download a free gift courtesy of Sony starting today as part of an ongoing event. Kickstarted earlier this month to coincide with the company’s annual Days of Play promotion, gamers have spent the last few weeks working towards achieving a number of goals in an effort to unlock special rewards. To complete the first challenge, participants needed to collectively play 2.4 million games and earn a grand total of 7.2 million trophies across the console’s vast library of available titles.
RetailComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Reportedly Losing Exclusive to Xbox Next Month

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players are about to lose another exclusive game to Xbox in the coming month. Specifically, the game that looks like it is going to be coming to Xbox platforms is that of Oddworld: Soulstorm, which just launched a couple of months back. Even though the game's developer has yet to verify that the title will be heading to Xbox, a new leak seems to all but guarantee that it will be making the jump in the near future.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

5 big takeaways from the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo surprised fans with "Metroid Dread," Zelda Game & Watch and "Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp." It also confirmed what everyone expected "Breath of the Wild" sequel will be amazing and set up an epic year in game in 2022. For many gamers, E3 2021 hasn’t churned out...
Video Gamesnewsatw.com

E3 2021: Nintendo shows off more Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

A last-minute Zelda segment capped a Nintendo showcase which left some fans disappointed. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Watch: Nintendo Direct & Nintendo Treehouse Live - E3 2021

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!. Yes, Nintendo's E3 Direct is just moments away and it's sure to bring us plenty of exciting news and announcements. Nintendo's already noted that the show will contain "roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch software," and it kicks off at 9am Pacific /12pm Eastern / 5pm UK / 6pm CEST.
Video Gameskiss951.com

E3 Special – Capcom and Nintendo

On today’s Checkpoint Daily, Norris, Chadd, and Kali are back for the final day of E3 conferences. On today’s episode, we’re breaking down the wet fart that was Capcom before giving some major props to Nintendo who decided to not only show up, but show people what can be done with 30 minutes. This is Checkpoint Daily!
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Our Five Favourite Announcements From the Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase

Yesterday was perhaps the highlight of all of E3 2021 so far: the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. It ran for around 90 minutes, and over 30 games were shown off. It was a lot of information to take in, and we got a glimpse of a lot of really exciting games coming to Xbox, PC and other consoles at some point in the future. But what were the stand-out announcements? The highlights? The games that really got us whooping from our armchairs?
Video Gamesboxden.com

Nintendo won E3 2021

I think the Metroid they showed is the Metroid they been talking about for the past few years right? It said Metroid 5 right in the beginning.... Metroid Dread was rumored as far back as 2003. It's been talked about forever, it's only now that it's real. 1 day ago.
Video Gamestechnonu.com

Xbox and Bethesda present their next releases at E3 2021

E3 2021. In addition to the Square Enix talk, another of the protagonists of this weekend was Microsoft, with the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference, and the presentation of up to 30 games during his hour and a half of presence during this E3 2021, one of the longest of the entire event.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

REPLACED From Sad Cat Studios Debuts A First Look Trailer At The Xbox + Bethesda E3 Showcase

Sad Cat Studios unveiled their new, side-scrolling action game, Replaced, at this year’s Xbox briefing as a part of E3. Replaced takes place in an alternate, futuristic version of the 1980s where you play as R.E.A.C.H, a sentient AI that has been unwillingly placed inside a human body. The game’s stylish, pixel art drew attention during its reveal trailer, and what was shown of combat and platforming indicates a fluid animation style, unlike most other pixel art games.
Video Gameswhatsthebest.co.uk

Our top five announcements from Nintendo Direct E3 2021

The forty-minute Nintendo Direct E3 2021 is over. Hopes were high rolling into the event, with fans anticipating the appearance of many of the game company’s biggest series. Though we didn’t get to see any more from the upcoming Pokemon games or Metroid Prime 4, there was more than enough to please, with a different Metroid hitting our screens, alongside some rebuilt classics and more footage from Breath Of The Wild 2.
Video GamesBBC

Today at E3: Nintendo closes the show with Zelda

Nintendo was centre stage for the final day of E3, with high expectations from fans. It had tried to keep those hopes low, warning fans that no updated Switch console was coming. But it did showcase several new games, as well as the first glimpse in two years of the next Zelda title.
Video Gamesarcamax.com

5 games worth watching from the Xbox & Bethesda E3 2021 showcase

Microsoft’s buying spree of studios finally looks like it’s paying off as the company announced a flurry of 30 games at its E3 Showcase with Bethesda. Twenty-seven of those titles will be included on Xbox Game Pass, which is the centerpiece of the company’s strategy to capture this generation of gamers.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021: Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 shows again and confirms launch window

Eiji Aonuma has made an appearance in the final part of recently finished Nintendo Direct. Its mere presence has already triggered the alarms of all those who have attended punctually today at 6:00 p.m., only to be able to see something new of the sequel to one of the most important titles of the past decade. Thus, after giving us a little scare with a pretty (but annoying at the time) Game&Watch conmemorativa de Zelda, the acclaimed producer has ushered in a nuevo tráiler de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which is possibly the most anticipated game of Nintendo Switch Today. To close, he has given us another piece of information, the confirmation of 2022 as the title’s release year. Something that, knowing Nintendo, we should take with a lot of tweezers, but that already puts on the table a date to hold on to.