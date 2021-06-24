Highlights from E3 2021: Bethesda Rises Again and Nintendo Steals the Show

Eiji Aonuma has made an appearance in the final part of recently finished Nintendo Direct. Its mere presence has already triggered the alarms of all those who have attended punctually today at 6:00 p.m., only to be able to see something new of the sequel to one of the most important titles of the past decade. Thus, after giving us a little scare with a pretty (but annoying at the time) Game&Watch conmemorativa de Zelda, the acclaimed producer has ushered in a nuevo tráiler de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which is possibly the most anticipated game of Nintendo Switch Today. To close, he has given us another piece of information, the confirmation of 2022 as the title’s release year. Something that, knowing Nintendo, we should take with a lot of tweezers, but that already puts on the table a date to hold on to.