San Diego startup Element Biosciences announced Tuesday that it raised $276 million to bankroll its bold bid to develop a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform. That puts the company in direct competition with Illumina, the world’s leader in genetic sequencing, also headquartered in San Diego. And while observers don’t expect Illumina to lose its position as top dog any time soon, they’re impressed by the team Element has put together and say there’s plenty of room for new players in the sequencing market.