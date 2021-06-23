Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shazam 2 Release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and more

By Lee Daily
leedaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans need to stand by a couple more years to see the ‘Shazam!’ spin-off in films, yet that doesn’t mean you can’t get a sneak look. ‘Shazam! Wrath of the Gods’ director David F. Sandberg uncovered all his saints in outfit interestingly on June 22. The director posted a cast photograph on Twitter, noticing he was releasing it to stretch out beyond any potential set pictures being spilled — which is consistently a danger on hero films. The wait is over here for viewers for Shazam 2. It is now available online for people who are looking for it. It is also full of entertainment and storyline, which get attention from the viewers.

leedaily.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Fulton
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Ross Butler
Person
Asher Angel
Person
Meagan Good
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulton#Shazam Warner Bros#Dceu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Salena Gomez in “Only Murders in the Building” Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More about this Hulu Original

The comedy magic of the legendary comedian Steve Martin and Canadian-American comedian Martin Short is known to the audience around the world. Both of them are the forces behind Three Amigos, Father of the Bride, and the recently released Netflix Special episode: ‘Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.’
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix’s Sexy Beasts Release Date | Trailer, Cast & Other Details

There are simply not enough animal puns in the world to explain what this new Netflix original dating show entails. Sexy Beasts is an upcoming series that has a unique but adora-BULL premise. When the streaming platform announced what the show was about, it was quite a PIG-deal to some and WHALEY awesome for others as Netflix users were desperate for a new dating show. It’s super EGG-citing. Let the PANDA-monium begin! (Okay, I’ll stop.)
Moviesgetindianews.com

Halloween Kills Official Trailer Review, Release Date, and Cast Explained!

Happy news for the fans who love to watch the horror genre films, after a long wait the most-awaited and the anticipated Halloween Franchise, “Halloween Kills” is around the corner. The official trailer for the latest film is already released which creates a sensation amongst the watchers. The film is the sequel to 2018’s film Halloween and the 12th installment in the franchise of the Halloween series. In the year 2018, the director David Gordon Green along with the star cast Jamie Lee Curtis gained above than $250 million globally which becomes the highest-grossing chapter in the 4 decades, and register their name as the highest opening weekend in the history of the horror film.
MoviesInverse

Aquaman 2 set photo reveals its surprising DC villain

Atlantis won’t be the only underwater city featured in Aquaman 2. The superhero sequel (officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) began filming Monday, and director James Wan celebrated the start of production with a behind-the-scenes image from one of the film’s sets. The icy set itself is worth speculating...
MoviesComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Provides Production Update

The production for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently in full swing and will see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role as well as the young and older versions of the "Shazamily." The first film's director, David F. Sandberg, is also returning to helm the sequel and he's providing a lot of fun updates about the movie on social media. Recently, Sandberg shared a look at the movie's new hero costumes and his latest post provides an update on the production's status.
Comicsleedaily.com

One Punch Man Season 3 Release date

As a die-hard one punch man, it’s disheartening to wait. wait and just wait for one punch man season 3. Earlier one punch man season 1 ran from October 2015 to December 2015. Then four years later, one punch man Season 2 was premiered between April 2019 to July 2019...
MoviesComicBook

Keanu Reeves' Constantine Is Leaving HBO Max Tonight

The 2005 Constantine film starring Keanu Reeves, one of the earliest examples of a Big Two comic book adaptation that was rated R, is leaving HBO Max tonight. The film, which had a fifteenth anniversary panel at last year's Comic-Con@Home, might be a part of the DC Universe collection at HBO Max, but as with most DC movies produced and released prior to the launch of the streaming platform, Warner Bros. has licensing and streaming deals in place that allow them to move around, rather than being locked in exclusively at HBO Max. The same happens with the Christopher Reeve Superman movies, the Dark Knight trilogy, and other high-demand DC films.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Last of Us’ HBO Series Casts Nico Parker as Joel’s Daughter

“The Last of Us” series at HBO has added Nico Parker in a guest starring role, Variety has confirmed. Parker will appear as Sarah, the daughter of Joel (Pedro Pascal). Along with Pascal, Parker joins previously announced cast members Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Merle Dandridge. Parker most recently appeared...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

John Wick star Keanu Reeves joins Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero movie

John Wick and The Matrix icon Keanu Reeves has signed on to voice a character in the animated DC League of Super-Pets. The casting news and a new teaser (above) were shared by star Dwayne Johnson on social media, who also revealed that his good friend Kevin Hart will play the role of Ace the Bat-hound.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Teases Black Adam Cameo With New BTS Image

Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks banner was founded nine years ago, and in that time the only movies produced by the company that he hasn’t starred in are Shazam! and its upcoming sequel Fury of the Gods, which is hardly a coincidence when Zachary Levi’s title hero just happens to be the arch-nemesis of Johnson’s Black Adam.
MoviesCollider

'Shazam 2' Director David F. Sandberg Is Already Teasing a Potential Black Adam Cameo

Director David F. Sandberg has used his Instagram account to post a Shazam: Fury of the Gods filming update that’s most definitely a Black Adam reference. Shazam’s nemesis on the comic books will get its own movie next year, starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular character, which made fans wonder if the sequel to Shazam! would also feature the villain. However, so far, we haven't received any official confirmation the two DC powerhouses will cross paths on the big screen.