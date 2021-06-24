USFS lease of fur farm land ends next summer

Submitted by San Juan County Land Bank. As we enter another phase in planning the future of Coffelt Farm Preserve’s agricultural use, the San Juan County Land Bank offers this community update. The Conservation Ag Resource Team submitted its final Coffelt Farm report in April to the land bank commission. View the report at sjclandbank.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Coffelt-CART-Report-April-2021.pdf. This was followed by LBC and CART discussions and Q&A sessions. For more information, visit sjclandbank.org/about/agendas-minutes. Among CART’s recommendations is an assessment of existing infrastructure improvement and repair needs and costs by way of a reserve study. The Land Bank is preparing to work with an agricultural lands appraisal consultant with the goal of having a reserve study and farm lease rate report in hand by September 2021. Based on the report and other findings the LBC will determine how to proceed with a long-term farm lease or leases. As currently envisioned, this will include the formation of a lease committee and the development of a two-phase Request for Proposals. We expect to release the initial request for Letters of Interest in late Fall 2021 and to follow with invitations for full proposals in spring 2022. If an applicant(s) is selected, we will develop and negotiate a lease or leases beginning in January 2023. The land bank has offered the interim farm lessee, Lum Farm LLC, a lease extension to the end of 2022.