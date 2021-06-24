Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USFS lease of fur farm land ends next summer

By Brian Varela
Petersburg Pilot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lease the United States Forest Service holds on a plot of land near the 8 mile marker of Mitkof Highway that was once the site of an experimental fur farm will be ending in June 2022, ending a 43-year occupation of the site. District Ranger Ted Sandhofer said the...

www.petersburgpilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Land#Fur#Mile Marker#Usfs#The Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Blue Sky Organic Farms leases 40 acres to replace land it’s losing to Fulton Homes

Anyone wishing to help Blue Sky Organic Farms install infrastructure and prepare the soil on its newly leased acreage in Waddell can donate to Pinnacle Prevention’s GoFundMe at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/keep-blue-sky-farming. To learn more about the farm as well as Local First Arizona, Pinnacle Prevention and the Coalition for Farmland Preservation and their mission to help local farms, visit: blueskyorganicfarms.org; localfirstaz.com; pinnacleprevention.org; and goodfoodfinderaz.com, and follow each on social media.
Harvard, MAbostonchefs.com

Forage Summer Farm Share

The folks at Forage are starting up their summer farm share again so you can up your veggie-intake and give your immune system a little boost.The ten-week-long subscription (from Tuesday, June 29th until Tuesday, September 7th) costs $400 and features all sorts of locally-grown organic produce. And, since you’re getting all those healthful things, you can feel free to add on a bottle (or two) of wine to your order so you can sip some of Stan Hilbert’s curated natural wines along with your share. The Harvard Square spot is all about local, seasonal ingredients, and now you can take their food philosophy home with you and create your own innovative dishes.
San Juan County, WAIslands Sounder

Update on Coffelt Farm from the SJC Land Bank

Submitted by San Juan County Land Bank. As we enter another phase in planning the future of Coffelt Farm Preserve’s agricultural use, the San Juan County Land Bank offers this community update. The Conservation Ag Resource Team submitted its final Coffelt Farm report in April to the land bank commission. View the report at sjclandbank.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Coffelt-CART-Report-April-2021.pdf. This was followed by LBC and CART discussions and Q&A sessions. For more information, visit sjclandbank.org/about/agendas-minutes. Among CART’s recommendations is an assessment of existing infrastructure improvement and repair needs and costs by way of a reserve study. The Land Bank is preparing to work with an agricultural lands appraisal consultant with the goal of having a reserve study and farm lease rate report in hand by September 2021. Based on the report and other findings the LBC will determine how to proceed with a long-term farm lease or leases. As currently envisioned, this will include the formation of a lease committee and the development of a two-phase Request for Proposals. We expect to release the initial request for Letters of Interest in late Fall 2021 and to follow with invitations for full proposals in spring 2022. If an applicant(s) is selected, we will develop and negotiate a lease or leases beginning in January 2023. The land bank has offered the interim farm lessee, Lum Farm LLC, a lease extension to the end of 2022.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Ranking Of States With The Most Land In Farms

The United States had 896.6 million acres of land in farms in 2020. Texas had the most land in farms in the United States in 2020 followed by Montana and Kansas. Texas accounted for more than 14% of the land in farms in the United States in 2020. Farm Defined.
Upland, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Upland Farm Barn Renovation Underway Summer 2021

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA — Construction on the Barn at Upland Farm Park is now underway, with work continuing through the summer and into early fall, announced Upper Uwchlan Township. The long-awaited renovations to the Barn will include the construction of classrooms, upgrades to the large meeting space, new entryway doors,...
Damascus, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Watch Now: Caldwell fifth generation to farm Damascus land, opens greenhouse

DAMASCUS, Va. — It was a humid day in Damascus as a spring thunderstorm had cleared, spotlighting the distant mountains outside Jake Caldwell’s home. “The mountains are beautiful today,” said the 21-year-old farmer. It’s just like Caldwell to notice his surroundings. The young man has searched his heart for a...
Agricultureenergycentral.com

Orsted chief warns on seabed leasing drought for wind farms

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Jones Bros appointed to Dogger Bank and Sofia wind farm projects. Zeeland Board of Public Works to install 'smart' electric meters. US assessing reported leak at Chinese nuclear power facility. DTE Energy customers see nearly $400 million in savings from company’s energy efficiency...
Agriculturedakotafreepress.com

Vertical Farming: Use Less Land and Water, Grow More Local Food

Here’s another Next Big Thing for South Dakota to consider:. We’ve turned most of our prairie into fenced-off food factories… so why not turn old factories into farms? Fifth Season is growing real food for real people in an old steel mill in the Braddock, Pennsylvania, a borough outside of Pittsburgh decimated (literally: the population is a tenth of what it once was) by the collapse of the steel industry.
Pagosa Springs, COpagosasprings.com

DUST2 advocates for sustainable trail development

Around 20 years ago, a system of user-created trails began to evolve on Jackson Mountain, a roughly 20 square mile parcel of National Forest situated east of the small Colorado mountain town, Pagosa Springs. These trails, used primarily by mountain bikers, connected existing logging roads in a network that lacks proper planning or adherence to sustainable trail design. Additionally, the trails do not have authorization from the Forest Service (FS) and as such have become a point of contention between the FS and mountain bikers as they gain in use and popularity. DUST2 advocates for and observes sustainable trail development following the legal process, and it is because of this that DUST2 began advocating for the Jackson Mountain trail system’s official recognition by the Forest Service.
AgricultureNewsTarget

STUDY: Corporations are destroying our planet’s soil

New research published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science reveals that multinational corporations are rapidly destroying the world’s soils by contaminating them with deadly insecticides, herbicides and fungicides. All the chemical garbage that gets sprayed on genetically modified (GMO) crops, making corporate executives filthy rich at the expense of...
Agriculturenorthernag.net

NRCS Providing Funds to Support Climate-Smart Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture is providing $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices in ten targeted states. Available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the funding will help producers plan and implement voluntary conservation practices that sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate climate change.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Partial fire restrictions take effect Thursday

JACKSON, Wyo. — Fire managers are implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, and the National Elk Refuge starting Thursday. Restrictions go into effect at midnight July 1. Stage 1 restrictions apply primarily to campfires and smoking. The restrictions are based in part on...
PoliticsTeton Valley News

Celebrating Fourth of July in the great outdoors? Please leave the fireworks at home

Fireworks and explosives are prohibited on most public lands, including those owned or leased by F&G. With near record temperatures heading into the Fourth of July weekend, grass and other vegetation from the valleys to the mountains are drying out and the risk of fires is heightened. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding users of federal forest and rangelands, state endowment lands and department-managed lands and access sites, that fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited.
AnimalsGillette News Record

This is no way to thin the herd

The Bureau of Land Management’s annual helicopter roundup of wild horses and burros in the desert southwest, set to begin in mid-July, is beginning to look like a frontier standoff between animal advocates, legislators and horse adopters of dubious intent. The issue is familiar: Wild horses get in the way...
Energy Industryadirondackexplorer.org

Adirondack loon center awarded oil spill funds

Nearly $800,000 in settlement money from a 2003 oil spill that killed loons wintering in a New England bay is going to the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation. The money will be allocated over five years and will help the center with its rescue and rehabbing efforts. Executive Director Nina Schoch said she’s planning to buy a motor boat, for one thing. The center has a canoe to get to injured and distressed loons. It also relies on borrowing a volunteer’s motor boat. Funds will also kickstart the center’s bigger plans for a rehab center, mobile vet clinic and increased educational programs.