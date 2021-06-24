Cancel
Stocks

Torrid Holdinds (CURV) Files 8M Share IPO at $18-$21/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Torrid Holdinds (NYSE: CURV) files to IPO 8M shares at $18-$21 per share. Torrid is the largest direct-to-consumer brand of women's plus-size apparel and intimates in North America by net sales.

www.streetinsider.com
Morgan Stanley is doubling its dividend and buying back up to $12 billion of stock

Morgan Stanley is doubling its quarterly dividend from 35 cents a share to 70 cents a share, and buying back up to $12 billion of stock, the company announced Monday. The powerful Wall Street bank "has accumulated significant excess capital over the past several years" Morgan Stanley chairman and CEO James Gorman said in a statement. He added that the bank "now has one of the largest capital buffers in the industry."
Morgan Stanley launches $12B stock repurchase program

Morgan Stanley and Co. announced on Monday a common stock repurchase program valued up to $12 billion dollars that will run through June 30, 2022. The investment bank also doubled its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.70, starting with the third quarter of 2021. "Morgan Stanley has accumulated significant excess...
Dingdong (DDL) Slashes IPO Offering Size by 74%

Dingdong (NYSE: DDL) slashed the size of its upcoming IPO from 14,000,000 ADSs to 3,702,000 ADSs on Monday. The expected IPO price of $23.50-$25.50 was maintained. The weakness is said related to a lackluster debut of smaller...
Manycore Tech Inc (KOOL) Files up to $100M IPO

Manycore Tech Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) files for up to $100M in ADS IPO. Manycore is a fast-growing, disruptive design software platform. Being cloud-native, mobile-friendly and smart, our platform pioneers...
TEN Ltd (TNP) Reports Q1 Loss of $0.80/sh

TEN Ltd (NYSE: TNP) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.80), versus $0.58 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $139 million, versus $179 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TEN Ltd (TNP) click here.
Elevation Oncology (ELEV) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $16/sh

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Elevation Oncology. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Elevation Oncology, are expected to be $100 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 25, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ELEV." The offering is expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Elevation Oncology has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

DLO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DLocal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.
XPO Logistics (XPO) Prices 5M Share Offering at $138/sh

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced the pricing of a registered underwritten offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at $138.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering consists of 2.5 million shares to be sold by the company and 2.5 million shares to be sold by Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the selling stockholder and an affiliate of Brad Jacobs, XPO's chairman and chief executive officer. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, XPO and the selling stockholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 750,000 additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, with any purchased shares split equally between XPO and the selling stockholder.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Prices 3.1M Share Offering at $48.50/sh

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,100,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $48.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $150.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Zentalis. All of the common stock is being offered by Zentalis. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Zentalis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 465,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW) Prices Upsized 53M Share IPO at $10/sh

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE: EOCW.U) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 53,000,000 units at $10.00
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Lead Bank Gains on Stress Test Dividend Boost

Goldman Sachs GS and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report lead big bank shares higher Tuesday following a host of dividend increases and buyback plans linked to last week's Federal Reserve stress tests that freed-up capital held by the country's largest lenders.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Big Banks, Facebook, Tesla & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Big banks – Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) all announced dividend increases after passing the Fed's latest stress tests. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo both doubled their dividends, while Citigroup (C) was the only one of the six largest banks to keep its dividend unchanged. Morgan Stanley rose 3.3% in the premarket, with Goldman up 1.4%.
Morgan Stanley, Boeing Rise Premarket; Tesla Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, June 29th. Please refresh for updates. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock rose 0.4%, extending Monday's 4% gain which lifted the company's market cap above $1 trillion for the first time. The move comes after a federal judge dismissed antitrust lawsuits against the social media giant filed by the U.S. government and most states.
Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.14 ($69.58).
QS Investors LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.