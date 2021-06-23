Kenai considers donating land for affordable housing
More restricted income and senior housing may be coming to Kenai through the Kenai Peninsula Housing Initiative. That’s according to legislation the Kenai City Council will vote on during their July 7 meeting, which would conditionally donate city land to the organization for the creation of new units on Redoubt Avenue. KPHI Executive Director Steven Rouse requested the land donation in a presentation to the council during their April 7 meeting.www.peninsulaclarion.com