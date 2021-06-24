Migraine facts and helpful treatments

Migraine headaches feel like an attack on your brain and body that can send you to lie in a dark room in total stillness to ward off symptoms. What are migraines? “Migraine is a disabling neurological disease in which headaches are associated with neurological symptoms that may differ from individual to individual,” Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Cristina Cruzcrespo, chief of Neurology at Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said. “The exact cause is unknown, but it is believed that genetics and environment play a role. Migraine may also run in families,” she explained.