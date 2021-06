It’s hot outside, and well, that might be the understatement of the year. Here we are in the south of the United States… in June… of course, it is hot! All we want to do is go to the pool, throw parties, and travel! It’s summer, the perfect time to live life to the fullest, and usually that includes us going outdoors (specifically suntanning at the beach perhaps). So, when we’re outside with the sun putting out all the heat it possibly could, we’re probably going to get sunburnt. I know that no matter what I do, I can basically guarantee that I am going to be sunburnt.