DiMaso, Wirths: Republicans see right through Democrats’ lack of transparency
NEW JERSEY – Ripped directly from the pages of the Democrat playbook: “But we have to [release] the bill so that you can find out what’s in it…”. During Tuesday’s Assembly Budget Committee meeting, Serena DiMaso (R-13) and Hal Wirths (R-24) objected to releasing bills when Republicans had not yet been provided those bills’ language. Some of those those bills pertained to Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed FY2022 $46.4 billion budget.wrnjradio.com