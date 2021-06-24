Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Adams; Hall; Hamilton; Merrick SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY...CENTRAL ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 331 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Juniata, or 7 miles southwest of Hastings, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Juniata around 340 AM CDT. Hastings around 350 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Doniphan, Trumbull and Hansen. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and central Nebraska.